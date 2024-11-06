Depot After Dark: Patterson Welcomes Williams, Browns Release DT, Panthers Release Former Steeler

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 5.

PATTERSON WELCOMES WILLIAMS

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been trying to acquire a wide receiver for months. For just as long, it’s felt like Cordarrelle Patterson has been trying to court receivers to come to Pittsburgh. It’s been a funny saga to follow, but it finally came to fruition today.

On his Twitter, Patterson expressed his joy at the Steelers trading for Mike Williams. He made sure to welcome the new Steelers receiver. Williams may be past his prime, but he should be an upgrade in the Steelers’ receiver room.

Finally got me one!! Yes sir!!! Welcome @darealmike_dub 🖤💛 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) November 5, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

BROWNS RELEASE DT

Trades dominated today’s news cycle, but the Cleveland Browns decided to keep things fresh. They still deconstructed their roster by shipping off pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, but that wasn’t the only move they made.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns also released defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. Jefferson signed with the Browns this offseason, but it seems like they don’t need him anymore. It’s another example of the Browns accepting they won’t be contending this season.

The #Browns are releasing veteran DT Quinton Jefferson, per sources. pic.twitter.com/rBLedEMw3E — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 5, 2024

PANTHERS RELEASE FORMER STEELER

The Carolina Panthers won this past week, but don’t let that fool you. They’re still one of the worst teams in the NFL. They were huge sellers at the trade deadline, sending away several receivers. That included sending Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens. Now, they’ve parted ways with another former Steeler.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Panthers released former Steelers linebacker Jacoby Windmon. Windmon was an undrafted rookie free agent earlier this year, and he landed with the Steelers. He was on their practice squad until a few weeks ago when the Panthers poached him. We’ll see if he returns to the Steelers.