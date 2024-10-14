Cordarrelle Patterson Continues His Davante Adams Recruitment After Steelers Blow Out Raiders

While Cordarrelle Patterson didn’t play in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, he continued his recruitment of WR Davante Adams, who requested a trade from the Raiders two weeks ago. Patterson has tweeted at Adams before trying to get him to come to the Steelers, but after Pittsburgh blew out the Raiders in Las Vegas, Patterson took to Twitter again, tagging Adams and writing “man I know you ready to be a @steelers.”

@tae15adams man I know you ready to be a @steelers — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) October 13, 2024

The Steelers have been trying to upgrade their receiver room ever since their pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, and the team remains in contact with the Raiders about potentially acquiring Adams. While he’s missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, Adams has 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. He’d be a massive upgrade to Pittsburgh’s wide receiver room and would give the team two legitimate threats out wide along with George Pickens.

If the Steelers can run the ball effectively like they did today against the Raiders, as they ran for 183 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry, while also adding Adams to their passing attack, the offense is going to be solid. The return of Patterson, who’s dealing with an ankle injury, should only help the Steelers bolster their run game, but Adams would make the team a threat through the air, as well.

Adams reportedly has been most interested in reuniting with Aaron Rodgers, who he played with as a member of the Green Bay Packers and joining the New York Jets, or reuniting with his former college quarterback and Raiders quarterback in Derek Carr with the New Orleans Saints. However, Carr is currently dealing with an oblique injury, and the Jets are in a bit of tumult after firing head coach Robert Saleh. That could make the Steelers a more attractive option, and Adams would be featured early and often if he did indeed get traded to the Steelers.

Currently, the Raiders have Aidan O’Connell at quarterback after he replaced Gardner Minshew. He made his first start today against the Steelers and threw for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

If Adams is going to get traded, it’ll likely happen soon, so we’ll see if Pittsburgh can pull something off this week. We know that Patterson would be a big fan of the move, and if the Steelers did acquire Adams, it would likely mean that they don’t need to use Patterson out wide as much, although he’s been solid in that role when he’s had to play receiver. Either way, Adams would transform the Steelers into a legitimate AFC contender, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team continue to be aggressive in the pursuit to upgrade their receiver room.