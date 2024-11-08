Bengals Vs. Ravens Week 10 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am for sure.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens will kick off Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime. The Ravens enter this game with a 6-3 record while the Bengals enter it at 4-5. This will mark the second time this season that these two AFC North teams have played with the Ravens having taken the first one back in Week 5 in Cincinnati.

Tonight’s game features quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow playing against each other and Steelers fans will obviously have interest in this Thursday contest as it includes two AFC North teams playing in it. A Baltimore loss would make the night quite enjoyable.

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night contest and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below if you dare.

Thank you to all two of you for stopping by the site tonight. I love all football so I will be watching.

Bengals Inactives: OT Orlando Brown, WR Tee Higgins, DE Cedric Johnson, WR Charlie Jones, TE Tanner McLachlan, RB Kendall Milton

Ravens Inactives: RB Rasheen Ali, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, LB Adisa Isaac, TE Isaiah Likely, C Nick Samac, DE Brent Urban, CB Tre’Davious White