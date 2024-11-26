Analyst: Steelers Made Big Mistake Not Adding More At Receiver

Unless Mike Tomlin or Omar Khan have a time machine handy, there’s nothing they can do about their wide receiver room now. Like every other team, they have to work with what they have. In Pro Football Focus’ mind, it isn’t enough. In a Tuesday article addressing every team’s biggest offseason regret, Bradley Locker argues that the Steelers should lament their relative inaction at wide receiver.

“When the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers in March, they opened up a can of worms in their receiver room, leaving no proven, viable option next to George Pickens. While Omar Khan drafted Roman Wilson in the third round, the rookie has played only five snaps. At the same time, Pickens is the lone Steelers wideout with a PFF receiving grade above 65.0.

Khan bypassed impressive rookies like Brian Thomas Jr., Ladd McConkey and Keon Coleman and instead made a trade deadline move for rental Mike Williams, who has played only 53 snaps in three games with the Steelers. As a result, Pittsburgh still has a wide receiver issue going into next year.”

The Steelers’ return on the Diontae Johnson trade has been solid, getting a No. 2-caliber corner in Donte Jackson. He had a hot start to the season and though he’s cooled off in recent weeks, his production far exceeds what Johnson gave the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was bounced out of Carolina ahead of the trade deadline in a small pick swap with the Baltimore Ravens that may only gain the Panthers 15-20 draft slots.

The issue is how the Steelers proceeded. They understandably used the draft to focus on beefing up their offensive line before selecting Michigan WR Roman Wilson in the third round. But Wilson has missed a majority of snaps since the team reported for training camp, suffering an ankle injury during the first padded practice before landing on injured reserve with a hamstring issue one month ago. He’s played all of five offensive snaps this season.

The Steelers were connected to every big-name receiver on the trade block dating back to the offseason. Months were spent speculating over whether San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk would be dealt to Pittsburgh. After exhaustive discussions, he ultimately re-upped with the 49ers. Davante Adams got his wish to follow Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and the Steelers’ plans to land Jacksonville Jaguars WR Christian Kirk fell through after he broke his collarbone. They settled on Mike Williams, who has just one target through three games. At least he turned that lone look into a 32-yard touchdown.

Wide receiver will sit high atop the Steelers’ list of 2025 needs. Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, and Williams are on expiring contracts and won’t be viewed as starting pieces for next season. Calvin Austin III has value as a niche player but is a No. 3 in Arthur Smith’s offense, not a full-time starter. And Roman Wilson will be a wild card after effectively redshirting his rookie year. George Pickens is under contract through 2025 but carries his own questions, likely seeking a big-money extension come the summer.

Pittsburgh’s sweet spot has been targeting receivers on Day 2 of the draft, Rounds 2 and 3. They figure to do so again in 2025 to finally address their void with a meaningful replacement. Until then, OC Arthur Smith will have to improve his plan and make this current iteration one capable of winning a playoff game.