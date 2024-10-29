Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 31)

Oct. 29 – Ep. 31: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I begin by recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 8 win over the New York Giants to advance to 6-2 ahead of their bye week. We discuss the offense’s ability to move the ball and inability to score in the red zone. We also discuss the defense allowing big plays and the dominance of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

For the second topic, we talk about Roman Wilson being placed on IR and the state of the wide receiver room. We touch on a number of WR trade candidates ahead of the deadline and how necessary a trade may or may not be given Russell Wilson’s recent ability to elevate the group.

For the third topic, we discuss the excellence of the Steelers’ special teams units and how this is now a team that is capable of creating a spark in all three phases of the game.

