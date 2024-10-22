Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 30)

Oct. 22 – Ep. 30: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I begin by recapping the exciting 37-15 blowout victory over the New York Jets. We talk about Russell Wilson’s debut and what he was able to do for the offense that should see him keeping hold of the starting gig for the foreseeable future. We also discuss several other aspects of the game, including Najee Harris’ performance and Beanie Bishop Jr.’s big day.

For the second topic, we dive into the injury news from Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference. Montravius Adams was added to IR, but Tyler Matakevich and Cordarrelle Patterson are getting close to returning. We also talk about cornerback depth and more.

For the third topic, we discuss the various wide receiver trade rumors and the approaching trade deadline. The Steelers figure to be major players in that market, so we discuss Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, Mike Williams, and more.

We wrap up the show by answering a listener question about a coaching decision near the end of the Jets game.

Thank you for joining us for this 37-minute episode. We hope to hear your thoughts in the comments section.

