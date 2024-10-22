Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (October 22)

Mike Tomlin has his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we’ll write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post. A one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

For the full press conference, visit the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

Before we get into tidbits, here is everything we have written so far from the press conference:

Injury Update: Steelers Looking Healthier Ahead Of Giants Game

Mike Tomlin Told By League Office That Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Blocked Extra Point Was Legal

‘Moving In The Right Direction:’ Mike Tomlin Happy With Broderick Jones’ Trajectory

‘Better Do More Than Wish Ryan McCollum Luck’: Mike Tomlin Talks Challenge Of Facing ‘Problem’ NT Dexter Lawrence

Good Run Game Key To Successful Play-Action, Says Tomlin

Roman Wilson ‘Needs To Work’ For Steelers To Consider Playing Him, Mike Tomlin Says

‘At 45, You Couldn’t Move Cam Out Of A Gap:’ Mike Tomlin Explains Why Heyward Has Aged Gracefully

Joey Porter Jr. Bringing More ‘Attention To Detail’ In Practice, Leading To Improved Play, Mike Tomlin Says

Mike Tomlin’s Message To Justin Fields Isn’t Changing

Russell Wilson, Offense Need More ‘Fluidity’ Against Giants

Mike Tomlin Explains Why Steelers Brought Back ‘Always Ready, Very Detailed’ CB James Pierre

OFFENSIVE LINE COHESION GROWING

The Pittsburgh Steelers have started five different offensive line combinations in seven games this season, as they’ve been decimated by injuries dating back to the preseason. But the group has performed well the last few weeks, and Tomlin said that he thinks the cohesion is helping the unit grow and help bolster their run game.

“I just think that we’ve got a collective of young guys who are growing and growing together, and I think cohesion is a component of it,” Tomlin said. “Some of our young offensive linemen have been around a little bit now. They’ve kind of grown up with [Najee Harris]. Dan Moore, for example. And so, I think it’s reasonable to expect the cumulative effect to reveal itself in regards to some of that. But also, just in general, man, I’ve gotta give our guys a lot of credit. Week in and week out, we just assess what’s available to us, our resources, whether it’s manpower or what have you, and we formulate a plan that we think is workable and those guys work the plan.”

Harris has run for over 100 yards in each of the last two games, and the run game has helped open up the offense as a whole. Pittsburgh has put up over 30 points in consecutive games for the first time since the 2020 season. The offensive line, even though it’s not a group anyone could’ve suspected would be starting together, has been a big part of that, and it’s nice to see the unit thriving down some key starters.

COMMUNICATION GETTING BETTER

In the two games the Pittsburgh Steelers lost in Weeks 4 and 5, one of their biggest issues was their defensive communication. However, Tomlin says the Steelers are getting better at it, particularly at home, where the crowd noise presents a unique challenge.

“I just think it’s continual growth. I think it’s a challenge playing at home, to be honest with you. From a defensive perspective, particularly when the home game environment is like ours, it’s a challenge for our opponents’ offense. It’s a challenge for us as a defense. And I think particularly when I think about that specific component of it, communication, I think that we’re adapting, we’re getting better, we’re gaining more fluidity in terms of how we need to deal with the challenges of working in Acrisure.”

It’s been clear that Pittsburgh has been better the last few weeks when it comes to communicating in the secondary. There haven’t been nearly as many coverage busts, and there’s usually always someone around the ball. This has made the defense a lot better, and the Steelers have forced five turnovers in the last two weeks defensively without allowing as many big plays.

Hopefully, with another prime-time home game on tape in Week 8 against the New York Giants, the communication will stay at a high level.

BISHOP INTERCEPTION SWUNG MOMENTUM

Beanie Bishop Jr. had his first two career NFL interceptions against the Jets, and the first was a momentum-changer.

“The Beanie interception, obviously, was a significant swing in momentum. It got them out of a scoring circumstance and allowed us to finish one of those drives that we hadn’t been finishing in the first half.

Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers both said that interception changed the game. Rodgers said the energy from the Jets’ side shifted after he threw that interception. The Jets had a two-score lead with the ball and were looking to add to it before the half, but Bishop gave the Steelers the ball back with a really impressive play, and Pittsburgh was able to score its first touchdown of the game.

The Steelers had settled for two field goals earlier, but going into the half fresh off a touchdown gave them momentum, and they never looked back, outscoring the Jets 31-0 the rest of the way.