Mike Tomlin Explains Why Steelers Brought Back ‘Always Ready, Very Detailed’ CB James Pierre

Cornerback depth was one of the big questions for the Pittsburgh Steelers entering the 2024 season. Cory Trice Jr. stepped up to the challenge while Darius Rush did not and ended up getting released from the team. Unfortunately Trice ended up on IR with a hamstring injury. That has left a familiar face as the top backup corner with CB James Pierre being brought back to town last month.

He filled in for Donte Jackson on Sunday against the New York Jets after a shoulder injury kept him out of the majority of the game. Mike Tomlin was asked how Pierre did while playing significant defensive snaps for the first time since returning to the Steelers.

“That is why I brought him back. James is highly professional, always ready, very detailed,” Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference via a video on the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “He doesn’t back down from challenges, man. He is the type of a guy that you don’t find yourself putting direct eyes on, even though he’s infused into the game. And I think that’s the biggest compliment that I can give him as a coach. When we put him in the game, I was still watching the game as opposed to watching him.”

There is a level of comfortability that comes with a player who was home grown within the organization. Pierre originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and stuck with the team through the 2023 season. The Washington Commanders signed him to a one-year contract in free agency, but he didn’t make the final roster cutdowns. That led to the Steelers signing him to their practice squad a few weeks later.

The Jets game was probably the biggest test he could have had coming off the bench. The Jets had just traded for Davante Adams, and already had Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and Allen Lazard on their roster. That is a lot of talent for Pierre to deal with opposite Joey Porter Jr. Pierre played 35 defensive snaps and was credited by Pro Football Focus for allowing two receptions on three targets for 35 yards. All things considered, that isn’t so bad. Most importantly, he was a sound tackler. He had five total tackles and did not have a miss.

Pierre also brings value on special teams. He plays on five different units, including punt coverage as a gunner.

Jackson is expected to be back for Week 8, and the Steelers recently signed CB C.J. Henderson to their 53-man roster from the practice squad. Pierre will continue his duties on special teams and could very well continue to be the first corner off the bench until Trice returns from IR.