Steelers’ Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Four Ruled Out, Roman Wilson Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 7 game Sunday night against the New York Jets. Per the team, four players have been ruled out: OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring), C Zach Frazier (ankle), OT Dylan Cook (foot), and RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle).

Two players are questionable: WR Roman Wilson (hamstring) and NT Montravius Adams (knee), the latter popping up as a new name on the final report.

Everyone else has no game statuses and will play, including EDGE Alex Highsmith, who will suit up after missing three games with a groin injury. S Damontae Kazee (ankle) and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) are also good to go after missing time with injuries.

Herbig, Frazier, and Patterson did not practice Friday though Cook was a full participant, a good sign for his status next week. Roman Wilson was limited for the second-straight day, putting his status for the weekend in real question. If the team elevates a WR tomorrow, it’s a strong sign Wilson will be inactive. Adams was also limited during today’s practice after working in full and not limited on the team’s report Wednesday or Thursday. His status for the weekend is unclear.

Every other Steeler was a full participant, including Highsmith, Kazee, Pruitt, and RB Najee Harris.

Steelers’ Friday Injury Report

DNP

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle – out)

C Zach Frazier (ankle – out)

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring – out)

Limited

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring – questionable)

NT Montravius Adams (knee – questionable)

Full

RB Najee Harris (ribs – no game status)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee – no game status)

OT Dylan Cook (foot – out)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin – no game status)

S Damontae Kazee (ankle – no game status)

All Rested Players (Isaac Seumalo, T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Larry Ogunjobi – no game statuses)

Frazier and Herbig had previously been ruled out by Mike Tomlin during his Tuesday press conference. Frazier suffered a left ankle injury in the second half of the Steelers’ Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and is expected to be out through the team’s Week 9 bye. Ryan McCollum will make his first Steelers start in his place, the ninth different offensive lineman to start for Pittsburgh this season.

Herbig suffered a hamstring injury late in the third quarter of Pittsburgh’s Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and will miss his second-straight game. His status for Week 8 is uncertain but not promising considering his lack of participation this week.

The good news is Alex Highsmith returns after missing the past three games after aggravating a summer groin injury in Week 3. He’ll start opposite T.J. Watt while Jeremiah Moon will become the top rotational linebacker behind them.

Patterson injured his ankle during the Steelers’ Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will operate as the team’s top two backs while Aaron Shampklin could see a handful of snaps and play on special teams. We’ll see if the team again elevates RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad, but Pruitt’s apparent return may reduce the need for Ward to play on special teams. Ward has been a starting right wing on the punt coverage team, a spot Pruitt began the season playing before hurting his knee in Week 2. Pruitt’s return will boost the run game while Kazee will give the team better sub-package flexibility.

The Steelers lack a true backup nose tackle behind Adams but if inactive, all the other d-linemen will dress and should be able to fill in the gaps.

Pittsburgh has the option to activate Cook from injured reserve by Saturday at 4 PM/EST but that won’t happen this week. Perhaps he’ll be activated ahead of the New York Giants game next Monday night.

The Steelers and Jets kick off at 8:20 PM/EST Sunday night in Acrisure Stadium.