Steelers Open As Narrow Week 7 Favorites Against Jets

The 4-2 Pittsburgh Steelers have opened as just 1-point favorites against the 2-4 New York Jets for Week 7’s Sunday night matchup. That’s according to DraftKings, who have also set the Over/Under at 37.

Pittsburgh enters the game 4-2, breaking their two-game losing streak with a Week 6 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Though a close game in the first half, the Steelers pulled away with 20 second half points. Pittsburgh used three turnovers and a blocked punt to control field position and see their offense up in range to score. EDGE T.J. Watt didn’t record a sack but forced two fumbles while CB Donte Jackson picked off a pass and EDGE Jeremiah Moon blocked a punt.

RB Najee Harris had his best game of the season, rushing for over 100-yards, nearly 8-yards per carry, and his first rushing touchdown of 2024. QB Justin Fields struggled as a passer but rushed for two scores, his fourth and fifth on the ground this season.

Defensively, the Steelers allowed just six points after the Raiders’ opening drive touchdown, taking away Las Vegas’ running game and containing TE Brock Bowers. K Chris Boswell hit his sixth field goal of 50-plus yards of the season, kicking four overall on the afternoon.

The Jets will be coming off a short week, concluding Week 6 with a 23-20 Monday night home loss against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo led 20-10 in the waning moments of the first half but QB Aaron Rodgers threw his fourth career Hail Mary, hitting WR Allen Lazard for a 52-yard touchdown as time expired. That made things 20-17 heading into the break.

What a Hail Mary! lol pic.twitter.com/gWst2lMXGW — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 15, 2024

The Jets tied the game at 20 mid-way through the third quarter. But both teams struggled to make their field goals, New York’s Greg Zuerlein missing two while Buffalo’s Tyler Bass missed one and an extra point. Rodgers was intercepted with under two minutes to play and the Bills ran out the rest of the clock. It was New York’s first game under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, replacing the fired Robert Saleh.

Sunday night will be Rodgers’ third career regular season start against the Steelers, splitting his first two. Pittsburgh beat Green Bay in a wild 2009 finish, QB Ben Roethlisberger hitting WR Mike Wallace for the game-winning score. Rodgers topped the Steelers 27-17 in 2021, leading to a memeable moment between him and Mike Tomlin. Of course, Rodgers also beat Pittsburgh in the 2010 Super Bowl.

If the season ended today, the Steelers would have the fifth-seed, the top Wild Card berth, and play the Bills to open the postseason.

This will be the first of back-to-back primetime home games for Pittsburgh. After hosting the Jets Sunday night, the Steelers will play host to the New York Giants in Week 8 before enjoying a Week 9 bye.