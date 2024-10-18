Scouting Report: The Jets Defense’s Weakside Weakness

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, scouting the New York Jets’ defense.

ALEX’S SCHEME REPORT

Jets’ Run Defense

The run defense has been middling to above-average. The Jets are allowing 124.2 rushing yards per game, 17th in football, but have been better on a relative basis, giving up 4.3 yards per carry, which ranks ninth. They’ve allowed only five rushing touchdowns on the year, tied for 13th-best. They have, however, given up some big plays on the ground with 22 rushes of 10-plus yards that is tied for 22nd.

It’s a 4-3 front and the defensive structure hasn’t changed despite a change in head coach with DC Jeff Ulbrich replacing the fired Robert Saleh. Statistically, LB Jamien Sherwood isn’t a household name but has played well this year and has a team-high 53 tackles. He’s gotten extra playing time due to C.J. Mosley’s toe injury. Mosley returned in limited action in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills but played just nine snaps. We’ll see how much his work ramps up and if that comes at the expense of Sherwood.

EDGE Will McDonald IV leads the team with six TFLs while Sherwood and DT Quinnen Williams are tied in second with three.

One theme on tape is being able to run weakside against their Over front. Clips of the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills show success running weakside, even if they have fewer blockers on their own end. On the weakside, the Jets are more likely to slant and scrape than two-gap and plug. Or if there’s now WRs to the CBs’ side, they’ll provide edge support as the weakside DE slants down.

They mix two- and one-gapping and their front is a little smaller and athletic than the Raiders and Cowboys’ defenses the Steelers have faced in recent weeks.

These are more minor points, but tempo seems to have an impact on their defense, a unit that can be late getting set. At home this weekend, Pittsburgh would be wise to push the pace. Also, in short yardage, the Jets will take away the A-gap with two or even three defenders and force the QB to find the bubble in the B- or C-gap.

Some other defensive stats. They’re seventh in points per game allowed at 18 per game. They gave up 32 points in Week 1 and have allowed no more than 23 in each of the last five games, yielding of 15.2 per game. Situationally, they’ve been good, the ninth-best third-down defense at 33.8 percent while they’re slightly worse but above-average in the red zone, 13th at 50 percent.

An important one. They have the sixth-most missed tackles coming into the week with 42 on the season.

Jets’ Pass Defense

Statistically, they’ve been good, second-best in the NFL allowing just 148.8 yards per game through the air. They’ve also given up just four passing scores, tied second-best. They’re fifth-best in opposing completion percentage at 60.6 percent and fourth-best in YPA at 6.2. Their 20 sacks are tied-third in the league.

About the only passing game stat they’re poor in is interceptions with just two this season.

From a pressure standpoint, they’re sitting pretty. Sixth in pressure rate at 28.9 percent but 17th in blitz rate at 25.4 percent, meaning they’re getting home without having to always send extra people.

McDonald is breaking out in his second season after being picked in the first round of 2023. After notching three sacks as a rookie, he’s already up to seven and quietly tied for the most of any healthy player with New York Giants DT Dexter Lawrence (the Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson has 7.5 but is out for the year). McDonald has 11 QB hits while Quinnen Williams has six. McDonald’s also forced a pair of fumbles. Four of the Jets’ 20 sacks, 20 percent of them, have come from defensive backs, a different DB having one each.

The only Jet to pick off a pass through six games is CB Brandin Eichols, who has a pair. CB D.J. Reed leads the team with six pass breakups while Sauce Gardner has two, quiet numbers but Gardener is still a big-time talent and their top corner who is all but certain to shadow WR George Pickens.

Coverage-wise, you get a solid amount of zone on early downs and man on third down. The Jets defend play-action well and aren’t easily fooled, even by good play fakes. A disciplined group in that regard.

They’ll look to bracket top targets in key moments, like doubling Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on this 3rd and 4.

Their pressure looks can be exotic. Variety of fronts and looks to create some chaos. They often like standing up a d-lineman, especially No. 72 Michael Clemons. They’ll also drop or spy to drop eight into coverage, like here, though success has been fleeting.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers won last weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, and now they will look to improve their record to 5-2 when facing the New York Jets at home on Sunday night.

The Jets are a team that is feeling the heat, having fired HC Robert Salah and recently traded for WR Davante Adams from Las Vegas, looking to spark the team to a playoff run. When it comes to their defense, the Jets have playmakers at every level that Pittsburgh must account in hopes of repeating their offensive success from a week ago.

Defensive Line

The top player on New York’s defensive front is No. 95 Quinnen Williams. The young, talented interior lineman has become one of the better players at his position in the league, being named to back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2022 and 2023 with a first-team All-Pro nod in 2022. He is off to a strong start in 2024 with two sacks. Williams is a strong and powerful presence on the interior while also possessing the quickness to beat blockers across their face. He utilizes his hands to shed blocks and chase down ball carriers in pursuit. The Steelers will have their hands full on the interior with Williams facing Ryan McCollum.

Starting beside Williams is No. 54 Javon Kinlaw, who came over from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. Kinlaw did not quite reach his potential as a former first-round pick with San Francisco, but still presents an impressive body at the position (6-5, 319 pounds). He is pretty nimble for his size, playing chase to the run as well as pushing the pocket. He’s a better run defender than pass rusher at this point in his career but combines with Williams to make a hard duo to run up the middle against.

Behind those two is No. 94 Solomon Thomas, who hasn’t lived up to the billing of the No. 3 overall pick in 2017 but has become a quality rotational piece who provides some pass rush both on the edge as well as inside. No. 92 Leki Fotu is primarily a run defender after coming over from Arizona this offseason and No. 96 Leonard Taylor III has flashed in a limited role so far as a rookie. He has posted 1.5 sacks while being a handful for interior blockers thanks to his strength and power.

EDGE

On the edge for New York, No. 99 Will McDonald IV is in the midst of a stellar sophomore campaign after being a first-round pick last year. He has seven sacks, six tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles through six games. McDonald is a long, athletic pass rusher who covers ground quickly in pursuit and has a vast array of pass-rush moves. He isn’t the strongest run defender, lacking ideal size and stopping power and can be pushed off his spot.

Starting opposite of McDonald with Jermaine Johnson out due to injury is No. 72 Michael Clemons. Clemons is a rocked-up pass rusher at 6-5, 263 pounds with the size and strength to man handle opposing offensive tackles. He can play out of control at times, but his motor runs hot every play, Clemons looking for the big hit.

Behind the starters are No. 93 Takk McKinley, a former first-round pick who has been bouncing around the league the last few years, and rookies No. 58 Eric Watts and No. 91 Braiden McGregor who have played 30 and 35 defensive snaps, respectively, this season.

Linebackers

At the second level of the Jets’ defense sits veteran No. 57 C.J. Mosley. The former Baltimore Raven has been with New York since 2019 and has been a productive player when healthy. He’s nursing a toe injury, and his status is up in the air for Sunday night. But Mosley is a quality run stopper thanks to his pursuit and instincts. He also has the athleticism to run with backs and tight ends should he be healthy.

Also starting at linebacker for New York is No. 56 Quincey Williams, who earned a first-team All-Pro nod last season after posting 139 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 10 pass deflections, and an interception. Williams is an aggressive, athletic defender who provides phenomenal pursuit of the ball against the run. He can also drop back and cover against the pass, giving New York its defensive field general in the middle.

Behind Mosley and Williams is No. 44 Jamien Sherwood, who has started in Mosley’s absence, giving New York a linebacker/safety hybrid who can run, hit, and cover. No. 55 Chazz Surratt has also seen a fair amount of playing time with Mosley out, being better suited as a run-and-chase defender than dropping into coverage. No. 52 Sam Eguavoen also plays at linebacker for New York but serves mainly on special teams.

Cornerbacks

The man to watch in the Jets’ secondary is 2022 fourth-overall pick No. 1 Sauce Gardner. The 6-3, 199-pounder has quickly become one of the cornerbacks in the league, being recognized as a two-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro. Gardner has the size and length to match up with prototypical outside receivers along with the length to minimize passing lanes. He will be the man who matches up with George Pickens on a regular basis, looking to make life hard on Pittsburgh’s WR1.

Across from Gardner is No. 4 D.J. Reed, who came over from Seattle in 2022 and has paid dividends as a starter thus far. He is allowing a low completion percentage against since arriving in New York, including a 36.4-percent completion rate in 2024. Reed is a feisty defender who isn’t afraid to stick his nose into the fray when it comes to run defense either.

No. 30 Michael Carter II mans the slot for the Jets but has been nursing a back injury that kept him out of last week’s matchup. No. 26 Brandin Echols has stepped in and played well in the slot, having two pass deflections and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) in 2024. Also providing depth for New York at cornerback are No, 37 Qwan’tez Stiggers and No. 29 Jarrick Bernard- Converse.

Safeties

Starting at safety for New York is No. 22 Tony Adams, who is in his second season as a starter. The former undrafted free agent out of Illinois has developed into quite the player, showing great effort and tenacity against the run. He can come downhill in the box as well as play centerfield. No 36 Chuck Clark is a do-it-all defender who served as a Swiss Army Knife during his time with Baltimore. Unfortunately for the Jets, Clark landed on Injured Reserve this week with an ankle issue.

No. 21 Ashtyn Davis will fill in for Clark and has great speed and range to fly to the ball but lacks great coverage instincts. No. 23 Isaiah Oliver has bounced around the secondary since coming into the league with Atlanta, spending time at cornerback, safety, and nickel. He plays closer to the line of scrimmage with New York.