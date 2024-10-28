Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 9)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going into the 2025 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

UNC EDGE KAIMON RUCKER

The UNC Tar Heels defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 41-14 and EDGE #7 Kaimon Rucker had a heck of a day in the blow out victory for North Carolina. The 6-2, 265-pound senior posted eight total tackles (five solo), seven total pressures, three sacks, two quarterback hits, and an interception, playing like a man possessed as he terrorized Virginia’s passing game as a pass rusher.

Rucker showed a good blend of speed and power as a rusher, using his leverage and burst to whip opposing offensive tackles all game long while notching an interception when dropping into coverage. It was a strong performance for Rucker who expects to get his name called somewhere in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

BOWLING GREEN CB JORDAN OLADOKUN

The Bowling Green Falcons beat the Toledo Rockets 41-26 on Saturday and CB #1 Jordan Oladokun stole the show on the defensive side of the football for the victors. The brother of former Steelers’ QB Chris Oladokun logged three total tackles, two pass breakups, and two interceptions, taking one back to the house for a touchdown. The 6-0, 190-pound senior had four picks last season and snagged two more in this game, showing a good sense of awareness to undercut passes and make opportunistic plays in coverage. A potential late round pick this sprig, Oladokun helped himself with his best performance of the season this weekend.

ARIZONA WR TETAIROA MCMILLIAN

The Arizona Wildcats fell short to the West Virginia Mountaineers 31-26, but WR #4 Tetairoa McMillian had himself a day at the office for the Wildcats in the defeat. The 6-5, 212-pound junior had 10 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown, taking advantage of coverage busts by West Virginia, but also used his unique blend of size and quickness to uncover over the middle as a possession receiver while battling smaller defensive backs for combative catches in the air.

McMillian had 57 receptions for 982 yards and five scores so far on the season, and is considered one of the best receivers in this draft class. He has been a bit feast or famine with games that he tends to disappear, but also games where he explodes for 150+ yards. His quarterback/offense could be a big reason for this trend as Arizona isn’t having the season many expected him to, and a more competent passer at the next level could unlock everything McMillian brings to the table.

COLORADO WR/CB TRAVIS HUNTER

The Colorado Buffalos beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 34-23, and WR/CB #12 Travis Hunter yet again showed us why he will likely be a top ten lock in this year’s upcoming draft. The 6-1, 185-pound junior dominated as a receiver against Cincinnati, catching nine passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns while also logging three solo tackles on defense at cornerback.

It was Hunter’s best game of the season fro a receiving yardage standpoint, putting him at 60 receptions for 757 yards and eight touchdowns on the year to go along with 21 total tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions on defense. Hunter is arguably the best two-way player since his head coach Deion Sanders graced the gridiron, and his play has put him squarely in the Heisman conversation. He has the skill set to play on both sides of the ball in the pros and he is proving that he can be a competent NFL pass catcher as well as a coverage defender week after week.