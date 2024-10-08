Russell Wilson Remains QB1 On Steelers’ Depth Chart

With Russell Wilson scheduled to be a full participant in practice tomorrow, he remains listed as QB1 on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ depth chart, a spot he’s held all season. Head coach Mike Tomlin said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that Wilson be running with the No. 2s in practice to not disrupt Justin Fields’ preparation with him having started the first five games of the season. But the team still has him listed as the starter on the depth chart that was part of Pittsburgh’s game release ahead of its matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Tomlin has been adamant that he won’t make a decision on who’s starting until Wilson can show that he’s fully healthy. That will include showing he can protect himself and that his full strength and mobility are back after aggravating his calf injury ahead of Week 1. The signs are pointing toward Fields remaining as the team’s starter at least for this week, but things could get interesting after that if Wilson can indeed show he’s healthy.

The only real change to Pittsburgh’s depth chart this week was officially slotting Mason McCormick in as the team’s starting right guard. Last week, James Daniels was still listed as the starter, but he went on IR and will miss the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 4. McCormick started at right guard in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys after starting at left guard in Week 4 in place of an injured Isaac Seumalo. Seumalo made his season debut in Week 5.

It’s not a huge surprise to see the depth chart remain the same given Tomlin repeatedly not committing to either Fields or Wilson as the long-term starter once Wilson gets healthy, but it’s notable nonetheless in a week where Wilson is scheduled to do the most in practice that he has since the start of the season.