Report: Rams’ Asking Price For Cooper Kupp Is Higher Than Jets’ Trade For Davante Adams

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t land WR Davante Adams, watching him fly to New York before beating him as the Jets came to Acrisure Stadium. Their sights could turn to a trade for WR Cooper Kupp, the last big-name receiver on the market. The problem is, he might not be any cheaper.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Rams’ asking price for Kupp is high.

“The Rams have gotten calls on Kupp and told other teams the price would be more than what the Las Vegas Raiders got for Davante Adams,” Breer wrote in a Thursday column for SI.

The Raiders sent Adams to the Jets last Tuesday for a conditional 2025 third-round selection. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that third-rounder can bump up to a second-round pick if Adams makes an All-Pro team this season or if New York advances to the AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl.

Conditions have become a theme of the wide receiver trade market. In dealing for WR DeAndre Hopkins, the Kansas City Chiefs gave the Tennessee Titans a conditional fifth-round pick that can become a fourth if the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl and Hopkins plays 60-percent of their snaps post-trade.

One difference between the Adams trade and potential Kupp deal is financial. The Raiders didn’t retain any of Adams’ salary nor did the Jets reach a reworked deal with Adams as part of the deal, though they’re banking on retaining him beyond this year given his friendship with QB Aaron Rodgers. The Rams are reportedly willing to absorb a portion of Kupp’s salary to make it more manageable for any team to trade for him mid-season. That’s the trade-off. The more money they eat, the higher pick they’ll want.

Still, giving up more draft capital for Kupp than Adams is a tall order. It would essentially mean giving up a flat second-round pick without condition which is reportedly Los Angeles’ asking price. Even with both in perfect health, most would rank Adams as the better receiver than Kupp. Throw in Kupp’s repeated leg injuries, playing in 24 games the last three seasons, and it’s difficult to give up more than what Adams fetched.

It leads Breer to believe the Rams might just hold onto Kupp.

“Which is why the Rams’ valuation on Kupp may not match up with what other teams are offering,” he said.

Los Angeles has been open about dealing him but only for what they perceive is as fair value. And with Kupp still under contract beyond 2024, they can stand their ground and bring him back for next season. There’s no urgency to give him away. Steelers GM Omar Khan is known for setting a price and not raising, potentially creating an impasse between the two sides. And with the Rams pulling off a Thursday night upset, the odds of him being dealt seem even lower.

With the Nov. 5 trade deadline fast approaching, there will soon be answers.