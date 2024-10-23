Florio: Steelers Will Try And ‘Wait To Swoop In And Get A Bargain’ In Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Here we go again. This year, it feels like the Pittsburgh Steelers are involved in more trade rumors than ever before. They’ve been working to acquire another wide receiver for months now. First, it was Brandon Aiyuk. Then, it was Davante Adams. Now, it looks like they could be targeting Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams. Analyst Mike Florio believes the Steelers won’t change their strategy with Kupp after failing to land Aiyuk or Adams.
“The Steelers are fascinating to me because they like to lurk,” Florio said Wednesday on NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “They like to hover. They like to wait to swoop in and get a bargain. They’re not going to go too quickly, no sudden moves.
“They don’t like to be perceived as being desperate in a situation like that. If it means they don’t get the guy, so be it. That’s the best way to get a good deal. You act like you don’t want it.”
That sounds similar to the strategy the Steelers have been employing when it comes to trading for a receiver. Aiyuk was available for what seemed like the entire summer, and yet, the Steelers held firm with their offer. They weren’t ever willing to significantly increase their offer to meet the demands of the San Francisco 49ers.
Adams was a slightly different situation because it felt like he always wanted to reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but still, the Steelers weren’t overly aggressive. In both cases, that attitude resulted in them missing out, but based on what Florio is saying, it sounds like they’re fine with that.
At this point, it will be interesting to see if that changes at all, with Kupp or any other receiver. The Steelers may not want to seem desperate, but by now, other teams have to know they’re eager to upgrade at receiver. The trade deadline is only a few weeks away, and other dominoes are already starting to fall. The trade market for wideouts is starting to get thin.
The Rams reportedly want a second-round pick for Kupp, which does seem a little steep for a receiver on the wrong side of 30 and with a long injury history. He would be an upgrade but paying that price for him might not be worth it. If the Steelers stick to their guns, as Florio believes they will, then perhaps they can get Kupp at a bargain rate. If not, then their options will become very limited.