Rapoport: Justin Fields Avoided ‘Major’ Hamstring Injury

While Justin Fields suddenly appeared on the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report Saturday and his status is officially questionable for tonight’s game against the New York Giants, it appears he avoided a serious injury. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Fields will test out his hamstring in pregame warmups to determine if he can suit up in tonight’s game.

But even if he misses, the injury isn’t deemed serious and the team is being cautious.

#Steelers QB Justin Fields will test his hamstring when he gets to the stadium tonight to determine his role, but sources say he did not suffer a major injury and he hasn't missed practice time for it. If there are any issues, with the bye coming up, PIT will be cautious. pic.twitter.com/cLj9FtJMdh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2024

Fields wasn’t listed on the team’s injury report that ran through Saturday, meaning he didn’t miss practice reps that would’ve mandated his inclusion on the team’s report. While hamstring injuries can linger, the fact Fields will even test his hamstring tonight is an encouraging sign the Steelers don’t believe it’s a serious injury.

Reporting on his status yesterday, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer spoke with Mike Tomlin who indicated Fields might not play tonight and would probably receive an MRI. If Fields can’t suit up, Kyle Allen will be the team’s No. 2 quarterback. However, it sounds like even if Fields dresses as the No. 2, the Steelers’ plan to use Fields in certain packages might be scrapped this week. Fields did not log a snap in Week 7’s win over the New York Jets as Russell Wilson led the Steelers to a 37-15 win.

Fortunately, Pittsburgh has a Week 9 bye, giving Fields and other injured Steelers the chance to rest. After tonight, the team won’t play again until Nov. 10 against the Washington Commanders.

Fields served as the Steelers starting quarterback for the first six weeks while Wilson was rehabbing a calf injury. Fields led Pittsburgh to a 5-2 start, throwing five touchdowns and rushing for five more while throwing just one interception.

Pittsburgh will release their list of inactives 90 minutes ahead of tonight’s game. The Steelers and Giants kickoff at 8:20 PM/EST tonight on ESPN.