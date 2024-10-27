Glazer: Fields Likely Needs MRI On ‘Tweaked’ Hamstring, Scrapping Steelers’ Plans Of Two-QB Approach

There’s no shortage of Pittsburgh Steelers news even on Sundays the team has off. Not playing until Monday night, the team announced this morning QB Justin Fields had a hamstring injury that’s left him questionable for tomorrow’s game against the New York Giants. Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer provided an update on Fields’ situation straight from Mike Tomlin.

“Just got off the phone with Mike Tomlin,” Glazer said on Fox’s pre-game show Sunday. “He said Justin Fields actually tweaked his hamstring late this week. Doesn’t think he’s gonna be able to go tomorrow night. Not sure yet. Probably gonna have to get an MRI after the game. So it’s gonna be all Russell Wilson.”

"I just got off the phone with Mike Tomlin. He said Justin Fields actually tweaked his hamstring." @JayGlazer has the latest on who will start for the #Steelers Monday night, and how much DeAndre Hopkins will play today for the #Chiefs 👇 pic.twitter.com/d47srldzdH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 27, 2024

Fields never appeared on the team’s injury reports that ran a day later through Saturday due to the Monday night schedule. Now, it seems doubtful he’ll even dress for this one. Assuming that’s the case, veteran Kyle Allen will be Russell Wilson’s backup. We’ll see if Fields is even declared the emergency No. 3 quarterback or if he’ll be completely inactive and attend the game in street clothes.

The No. 2 last week, Pittsburgh opted against using a “Fields package” and getting him on the field for situational moments. But the team evidently planned to do so against the Giants. Now, that plan is out the window.

“But this is was a game that they were kind of hoping to use that two-headed quarterback duo out there. But not really gonna be able to do it now because of the hamstring.”

Pittsburgh had opportunities to use Fields on QB sneaks and other short-yardage/goal line situations in Week 7’s win against the New York Jets. Instead, Wilson took every snap at quarterback. After the game, Tomlin said he never considered using Fields in those moments, suggesting that was the team’s intent coming into the game. He didn’t elaborate why but presumably, the Steelers wanted Wilson to get every rep and shake off the rust without having to sub out for Fields at any point.

Now, the team will have to use their traditional running game against New York. While the Giants are a lowly 2-5, they’re strong up front featuring hulking NT Dexter Lawrence. With fourth-string center Ryan McCollum getting the nod for an injured Zach Frazier, running up the middle could prove tough and Pittsburgh was likely banking on using Fields to get out on the edges. That’s not going to happen now.

Pittsburgh has the benefit of a bye week after the Giants game, not taking the field until Nov. 10 against the Washington Commanders. That will give Fields extra time to heal. But based on the language of Glazer’s report, Fields needing an MRI and the tricky and fickle nature of hamstring injuries, there’s a possibility Fields will miss more than just this game.