Patrick Queen Reacts To Davante Adams Trade To Jets: ‘A Lot Of Film Study This Week’

It wasn’t a surprising move whatsoever, but the fact that the Davante Adams trade to the New York Jets occurred Tuesday morning just a few days before the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jets clash on Sunday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium sure was frustrating, and maybe disappointing.

Adams was seemingly headed to the Jets all along to reunite with Aaron Rodgers. After not seeing Adams in Week 6 as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders due to a hamstring injury, it now appears that the Steelers will have to deal with Adams in Week 7, making that matchup against Rodgers all the more challenging.

For Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, who appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Tuesday afternoon, there’s going to be a lot of film study ahead for himself and the rest of his defensive teammates in preparation for Adams ahead of his reunion with Rodgers.

“Yeah, yeah, so that’s going be the process, trying to figure out what position he’s gonna be in, what he’s gonna be doing,” Queen said of the Adams trade to the Jets, according to video via the Rich Eisen Show. “Pretty sure it’s gonna have to be something from Green Bay past. So yeah, it’s gonna be a lot of film study this week.”

Last week, the Steelers were preparing for Adams to potentially play for the Raiders. However, he missed the game with the hamstring injury, giving the Steelers a bit of a break of not having to deal with a guy who has hauled in 26 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns in four career games against the Black and Gold.

Now with the move to the Jets, the Steelers might have to deal with Adams Sunday night. That would make it all the more challenging facing a Jets offense that already has the likes of Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard at wide receiver and running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, not to mention Rodgers running the show.

There are a lot of unknowns there with how Adams will fit into the Jets’ system, but his chemistry with Rodgers is off the charts. Together, the two produced two All-Pro seasons for Adams and three MVP seasons for Rodgers.

They haven’t played together in three seasons, so it’ll be interesting to see if they can pick up where they left off, should Adams be healthy enough to go Sunday.

For the Steelers, it’s back to the film room hard this week preparing for a tough opponent that just got a lot better on paper.