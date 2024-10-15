‘I’ll Be Able To Roll:’ Jets WR Davante Adams Feeling Healthy After Hamstring Injury

First, the Pittsburgh Steelers struck out on San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Now, they’ve missed on Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams as well. Adams is now a member of the New York Jets, who, funny enough, play the Steelers this week. Adams didn’t play against the Steelers in Week 6 due to an injury, but it sounds like he could be ready this week.

“I’m feeling great,” Adams said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “[I] was working with the staff in Vegas the whole time, and they got me back right. Fortunately, I’ll be able to roll. I’m sure there’s a few nuances, but for the most part, lot of the same verbiage. Still [have Aaron Rodgers] right here, so should be able to pick up where we left off.”

"We're back man.. I'm feeling great and I'm ready to roll.. Still the same old @AaronRodgers12 here and we should be able to pickup where we left off"@tae15adams #PMSLive #JetUp https://t.co/XZdtSDSVCo pic.twitter.com/JRqx61ma1v — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 15, 2024

Adams is one of the best receivers in the NFL, so his status is one to monitor closely. When the Steelers played the Raiders in 2023, they got a front row seat to how dominant Adams is. He scorched them for 13 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns. The Steelers won that game, but Adams almost took the Steelers down himself.

The other important aspect to be aware of is that Adams has reunited with Rodgers, his former quarterback. When they were both with the Green Bay Packers, Adams and Rodgers were arguably the greatest receiver and quarterback duo in the NFL. They constantly made magic together, and although they’re both older now, they should not be taken lightly at all.

The Jets are also employing Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator. Hackett worked with the Packers in the same position from 2019-2021. Therefore, as long as he’s healthy, Adams should be able to fit in seamlessly with the Jets. That’s good news for them, but not great for the Steelers.

During that same episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers played coy on whether Adams would suit up this week.

“Might not be ready yet,” Rodgers said. “Might need to work him in….We’ll see if he gets on a practice field.”

Rodgers obviously isn’t going to give anything away yet, but it does seem like Adams’ ability to get up to speed will determine his availability. Even if he’s a limited participant, he could suit up for a few plays on Sunday. The threat of Rodgers connecting with Adams may be too tempting for the Jets, who just lost their most recent game.

The Jets are also reportedly allowing receiver Mike Williams to seek a trade, which could be another hint that they expect Adams to be ready sooner rather than later. He sounds like he wants to play this week too. Even though he just got traded to New York, do not be surprised if Adams plays this week. The Steelers could be in for a serious dogfight in primetime.