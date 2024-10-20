‘Mike Tomlin Wants To Win A Super Bowl:’ Emmanuel Sanders On Board With QB Switch

Russell Wilson or Justin Fields? Justin Fields or Russell Wilson? Whichever side you fall on, the quarterback question in Pittsburgh has heated up ever since Wilson was fully cleared from a nagging calf injury, setting him up as the starter this week.

Along with analysts and fans weighing in on the move, former players are now also starting to give their opinion, including Emmanuel Sanders. Drafted by the Steelers in 2010, Sanders said Friday that he believes Wilson gives the team its best shot at the ultimate prize.

“I know Mike Tomlin wants to win a Super Bowl,” Sanders said during an appearance on the Colin Cowherd Show. “They have a top-ranked defense. Now they need a signal caller who’s probably been there before, done that before. Probably won’t panic in those situations. And I kind of lean more towards Russell Wilson.”

"The Steelers have two dogs and one bone, and Mike Tomlin is trying to figure out which QB gives him the best chance to win a Super Bowl."@ESanders_10 on Wilson vs Fields pic.twitter.com/dRpx2MmWrT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 18, 2024

Wilson certainly outranks Fields in terms of experience, logging 188 career starts versus Fields’ 44. More important, is the playoff experience with Wilson playing in 16 games compared to none for Fields.

That been-there-before mentality surely played a factor to Tomlin when deciding on the team’s starting quarterback, and Wilson’s success in the playoffs certainly helps. In 16 postseason appearances, Wilson has thrown for 3,786 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, posting a 9-7 record. Of course, the headliner of his postseason resume is his Super Bowl ring, which came in 2013. Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl again in 2014 where they lost a heartbreaker to the New England Patriots.

Make no mistake though, while Sanders advocated for Wilson to start, he was by no means bashing Fields. Actually, he was very complimentary of him saying that he “loves” the way he plays, and under different circumstances, could be the starter for the Steelers. And still may be down the road.

“Towards the future of the Steelers,” Sanders said. “I lean more towards Justin Fields.”