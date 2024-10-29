Fields Will Benefit From Sitting Behind Wilson, Says Roethlisberger

While Ben Roethlisberger understands Mike Tomlin’s decision to switch from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson, he doesn’t think the final chapter of Fields’ career with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been written. In fact, it might only get sweeter. With the chance to sit and learn, Roethlisberger believes Fields could be better off in the long run.

“If you can come in and sit behind a guy, which I think this is only gonna benefit Justin in the long run,” Roethlisberger said on the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast. “If Justin is your guy of the future, which is what it appears like they’re thinking, then sit him behind Russ for the rest of the year and let him learn and let him see what it’s about. And continue to grow because he came in and had to go right away, too. And so I think that can only benefit Justin in the long run.”

Sitting and watching isn’t something Fields has done much of in his career. He was drafted early in the first round of the 2021 Draft with high expectations and replaced Andy Dalton as the Chicago Bears’ starter three weeks into the season. Ultimately, he struggled in Chicago trying to carry the weight of the franchise while learning the game himself. Now, he’s in a veteran quarterback room with Wilson and even Kyle Allen and can digest the position for the first time in his NFL career.

Quarterback development is the trickiest thing NFL teams can try and do. Walking the line and judging when someone is ready to play. Most players in Fields’ shoes play because they have to, the most talented quarterback on a bad roster that’s trying to find the “guy” to turn things around. But that can stunt development, too. Roethlisberger pointed to Jordan Love and Patrick Mahomes as case studies of quarterbacks who got a slow burn instead of being popped into the microwave and ready for a quick fix. And the opposite, places like Indianapolis where a raw Anthony Richardson has proven overmatched and officially benched by the Colts in favor of veteran Joe Flacco.

Roethlisberger was supposed to have the same chance to sit and learn his rookie year. However, injuries to Charlie Batch and Tommy Maddox changed those plans, though a veteran-laden roster with a top-flight defense and strong running game supported him. In that situation, then-head coach Bill Cowher said Roethlisberger playing immediately was good for him, proving there are pros and cons to a more aggressive and cautious approach.

A competitor like Fields always wants to be on the field, but Roethlisberger credited him with being a great teammate and accepting the team’s decision.

“Coach Tom made the decision, but I’m gonna make the most of this,” Roethlisberger said about Fields’ likely thought process. “And I’m gonna sit here, and I’m gonna learn everything I can. Maybe he’s sitting there thinking, I’m gonna do everything I can to make this my team next year.”

Of course, Fields will have to sign a new contract to make Pittsburgh “his” team next year. Pittsburgh has no quarterback signed through 2024, creating uncertainty about their future at the position. But for now, Wilson is the starter, Fields the backup, and a new perspective could be the best thing for his long-term status.