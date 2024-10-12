DeFabo: Steelers Players Are ‘Sick Of’ George Pickens’ Attitude

One of the biggest stories of the week surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers following their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys has been wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens had just 3 catches for 26 yards in a game where he sported eye black that read “Open Fucking Always,” had a key third-down drop that led to a Dallas scoring drive, and threw CB Jourdan Lewis to the ground at the end of the game. The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported that there are players in Pittsburgh’s locker room who are tired of Pickens’ antics.

“I’m not speculating with this, I know there are players who are sick of it. That’s not me making something up or trying to put myself in these players shoes. Players have said that to me, that they’re kind of like, ‘Come on,'” DeFabo said on 93.7 The Fan on The Fan Evening Show on Friday night.

"There are players who are sick of it" @MikeDeFabo joined @JRown32 tonight and had a harsh reality to his antics. pic.twitter.com/K1BEZwQyZy — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 12, 2024

The eye black is something that just brings negative attention to Pickens and Pittsburgh’s organization, and I’m sure there are veterans and leaders in the locker room who weren’t a fan of it. Pickens also has reportedly shown up late to work multiple times, and if guys are seeing him not put in the effort necessarily to achieve everyone’s common goal of winning a Super Bowl, it’s going to be an issue in the locker room.

For what it’s worth, both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson defended Pickens and essentially said he’s a competitive player and can get frustrated when he’s not contributing to winning, but he’s a good teammate.

Pickens needs to show that he can mature and put this week behind him. His media session yesterday didn’t really do a whole lot to dispel the narrative that Pickens still has some growing up to do, and Sunday will be a big opportunity for him against the Raiders. Even if Pickens doesn’t get the ball early, he needs to give 100% all game and stay accountable for his actions, and try to win back some good graces from his teammates.

Pickens will be due for an extension after this season, and the Steelers will need to think long and hard about giving him one, especially if there’s tension in the locker room with players fed up with what he’s done this season. It’s not the storyline that the Steelers need with the team at 3-2 and trying to avoid three straight losses in a season where making some noise in the playoffs is the goal, and Pickens has to contribute to winning football.

That means he needs to make plays when he does get the ball, and put his head down and not become even more of a distraction going forward. If he can do that, he and the Steelers will be fine. If not, Pickens might not be in Pittsburgh much longer.