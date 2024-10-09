Fittipaldo: George Pickens Has Shown Up Late For Work On ‘Multiple Occasions’

New reporting from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette suggests Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens isn’t just creating problems on Sundays. According to Ray Fittipaldo, Pickens has reportedly been late to work on “multiple occasions” this year.

Per Fittipaldo.

“A source told the Post-Gazette Pickens has shown up late for work on multiple occasions this season. Antonio Brown was notorious for being late, but Tomlin never reduced his snap counts.”

Pickens is the Steelers’ top story of the week following their second-straight loss Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Pickens played his fewest snaps of the season, 34 in total and only 59 percent of the offense’s, finishing the game with three receptions for 26 yards. He dropped a crucial third-down pass that could’ve put Pittsburgh in field goal range.

At training camp, we noted on two occasions that George Pickens was the last player on the field for practice right around the time of the opening horn to signify the start of practice. Here were our notes on Day 7 of camp.

“Not that it’s really any sort of a deal, but it’s rare to see players not on the field as the first horn sounds to officially start practice. As it blared, DL DeMarvin Leal and WR George Pickens were coming down the stairs and hill. Technically, making them a little late.”

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin expressed little concern for Pickens’ situation, denying that his reduced snap counts had anything to do with an “underlying” off-field field story and that he had no problems with the effort he displayed on the field. He did indicate that Pickens’ behavior, including throwing down Dallas Cowboys DB Jourdan Lewis during the game’s final play, would be addressed in-house. He also wore eye black with an expletive and could receive multiple fines for his actions. The NFL will announce those on Saturday.

As Fittipaldo notes, Pickens isn’t the first Steeler to be tardy. Antonio Brown had the same reputation, especially for off-field events, though he was the hardest-working player whenever he took the field.

Though the Steelers’ leading receiver through the first five games, George Pickens has had an inconsistent season and his fair share of negative moments during the team’s losing streak. He went over 100 yards in Week 4’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts but fumbled the ball away in a critical moment inside the Colts’ 10, taking at least three points off the board. And he struggled to make plays against Dallas while reportedly visibly upset on the sideline.

All indications point to Pickens keeping his normal role this week as the Steelers’ No. 1 receiver and primary target. Pittsburgh is trying to avoid a three-game losing streak after starting off the year 3-0. They’ll take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST.