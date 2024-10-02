Charlie Batch Not Sure Justin Fields To Blame For Botched Snap: ‘Miscommunication Was All Around’

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields took responsibility for one of the biggest momentum swings in Sunday’s loss. With under two minutes to play, trailing by three, he took a snap to the facemask from C Zach Frazier. But former Steelers QB Charlie Batch seems to question whether he wasn’t just trying to be a leader.

Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t really address the mechanics of the botched center-quarterback exchange, post-game or yesterday. Steelers players only spoke about it so far in the immediate aftermath of the game. As of now, we don’t have a clear idea of what was supposed to happen. Did Frazier snap early, did Fields not pay attention, or was it a combination of both?

“When you are in silent count like that, you tend to generally break the huddle [and] you let them know either it’s on silent one, two, or three”, Batch said on the DVE Morning Show with Randy Baumann. “If you go back and watch, [Fields] gives the heel flip on one. McCormick taps, looks at the line of scrimmage, and then turns around and looks right back at Justin”.

“Justin is looking to the right. So that tells me that both of them two thought it was on silent two, where Zach Frazier thought it was silent one”, Batch continued. “If you go back, when the ball is snapped, watch McCormick. He turns around and taps to let him know that the second snap is ready to go, and the ball is already snapped. Just watch the mechanics of everybody, and that just lets you know the miscommunication was all around”.

Batch then reiterated that, based on his extensive experience, he believes this was a one count. In other words, Frazier was supposed to snap the ball after McCormick tapped him twice. And if you go back and watch the replay, as Batch suggests, it is telling. Frazier is already snapping to Fields as McCormick turns back to center and taps him again.

Zach Frazier on this snap: "I got the tap, so I snapped the ball. I was in the middle of making a call when I got the tap." #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/UoIQNLqoOA — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 29, 2024

At the very least, I think we can reasonably assume McCormick thought it was on two. Why else would he be trying to tap Frazier after he already snapped to Fields, after all? The only thing that makes sense is that he thought he had to tap again.

Both Frazier and McCormick are rookies, the latter making his first career start in his second game. Justin Fields is new to the Steelers this season, and he also has a history of center-quarterback exchange issues. While this much is true, that doesn’t necessarily mean this incident was on him. At least not entirely.

After Sunday’s game, Fields said Frazier was supposed to snap after his first leg kick. Fields did raise his leg, but Frazier didn’t snap for another four seconds or so. While he may have been incorrect in not waiting for a second tap, Fields is still right to blame himself in that he didn’t keep his eye on the snap after raising his leg.

Both components can be true, as Batch said; “the miscommunication was all around”. Without knowing actual facts, it’s hard to distribute fractions of blame between Justin Fields, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick. All we know for certain is the Steelers can’t keep letting this happen.