Watch: Steely McBeam Stars In New Commercial

If you were watching Thursday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, you caught a glimpse of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mascot Steely McBeam is featured in a new Visa ad, living out his dream representing Steelers’ Nation.

If you missed it, you can watch the commercial entitled “Origin Story” below. The unblinking Steel Worker who sees a call for the team’s new mascot and finally wins the approval of his father. A tale as old as time.

The real “origin story” for Steely McBeam came with his creation in 2007. He’s a fixture at training camp and games and other Pittsburgh events, showing up to a Pittsburgh Pirates game earlier this week during Yinzerpalooza Week. Per ESPN in Aug. of 2007, the name was fan-suggested with the winning submission receiving tickets to that year’s home opener. The “Mc” in his name was to represent the Rooney family and their Irish roots.

“The winning name was submitted by Diane Roles, a Valencia resident who will receive premium seating for the Steelers’ Sept. 16 home opener against Buffalo and a Steelers throwback helmet and jersey.”

It was a good game to attend, Pittsburgh coming out on top 26-3. RB Willie Parker rushed for over 120 yards and a score while the Steelers’ defense sacked QB J.P. Losman four times.

Pittsburgh has always felt represented by the Steel Worker, the mills a staple of the city for decades before Pittsburgh shifted to being built around the medical industry. For a team in the 50s and 60s, the logo was “Man on A Beam,” which you can see here, and inspiration for what eventually became Steely McBeam.

If you look past the unnerving “Team America World Police” kind of vibe of the mascots, it’s a cute commercial. One that will probably get played around the Pittsburgh market over the next few months, a merciful break from unending election ads.