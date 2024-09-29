‘Stop Making It One Player:’ Najee Harris Unhappy With Media ‘Putting It All’ On Justin Fields

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris rebounded nicely from a slow start in the team’s 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as he was instrumental in Pittsburgh keeping it a one-score game in the fourth quarter with a 32-yard catch-and-run, and he finished the game with 3 receptions for 54 yards.

Per video posted by Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Twitter, Harris took some offense to the media asking him a question about Justin Fields bouncing back in the second half. Harris said it was the whole team, and that the media shouldn’t put it all on one player.

“I think we all showed ourselves. I think we as a team showed what we can do. Not one player. Y’all always keep putting it on one person. It’s the whole team. All 11 of us. Y’all keep saying Justin as if he’s the one throwing, catching, and running,” Harris said via Batko on Twitter. “It’s all of us. What do we do? What do we see? I saw us all fighting, us as a team.”

Najee Harris was asked about Justin Fields bouncing back in the second half and thought it was an unfair way to frame that question, that people are putting too much on one player. pic.twitter.com/ku2fyFe3JP — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 29, 2024

Multiple guys stepped up in the second half, including Harris with his long reception, WR George Pickens, who caught a few deep balls from Fields, and TE Pat Freiermuth, who found the end zone to cut Indianapolis’ lead to 3 points late in the game. Harris’ frustration is understandable. On both sides, putting too much blame or giving too much credit to one person just isn’t right, as it’s the contributions of the collective that allow teams to win or lose games.

Harris has been outspoken at times with the media, and this is another case of that. I don’t view it as him not giving Fields credit for his role in the comeback, which ultimately fell short, but rather wanting the Steelers as a whole to get the collective credit or blame for what goes right or wrong.

Tensions and frustrations are going to be higher after a loss, especially with the Steelers losing in the fashion that they did, so it’s tough to blame Harris for being upset. He’s emerged into more of a leader this season, and he’s protecting his quarterback by making sure it doesn’t all get put on him in the eyes of the media while also making sure everyone gets the appropriate amount of respect and/or blame.

Harris could’ve played better, as he only had 13 carries for 19 yards, but the offensive line didn’t have a great day and the Colts’ defense was more aggressive early in the game. But he did his part in the second half with the long catch-and-run, and he certainly deserves some credit for playing a role in the comeback.