Steelers Work Out WR John Ursua Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to look for ways to bolster their receiver room, as the team worked out WR John Ursua on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

While Wilson said it was Josh Ursua, there’s no such player with that name, so it’s safe to assume he’s talking about John Ursua. Ursua was a seventh-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Hawaii, and he has one reception for 11 yards in his career. At 5091 and 178 yards, Ursua profiles as a slot receiver. At his Pro Day at Hawaii, he ran a 4.56 40-yard dash, although he injured his right hamstring on the run.

He also had a 37″ vertical jump and a 10’00” broad jump. The 30-year-old Ursua spent time in the CFL after his career with the Seahawks concluded, playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and most recently the BC Lions.

It’s an interesting workout, given Ursua isn’t particularly young, but the Steelers might be interested in adding another body to their practice squad at receiver, and a veteran with a little bit of experience could make sense. Still, Ursua doesn’t project to be a special teams contributor, playing 15 snaps during his time with Seattle on teams, all coming in the preseason and on either kick or punt return. He does have eight receptions for 133 yards in the preseason, but played just two snaps on offense in 2019 in the regular season and none in 2021.

The Steelers made a flurry of roster moves today and didn’t sign Ursua, but if the team does wind up needing help at receiver, maybe he’ll be a name they turn to if he impressed in his workout. It’s definitely an interesting name to pop up today, but there’s no doubt that the Steelers have explored many avenues when it comes to looking to bolster their wide receiver depth.