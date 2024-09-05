Steelers’ Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: Russell Wilson Has Calf Injury, Darnell Washington Held Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Headlining today’s report is QB Russell Wilson, limited by a calf injury Thursday. Speaking to reporters after practice, Tomlin said Wilson will be examined by team doctors but doesn’t believe it’s a long-term issue.

Also limited in practice today was WR Roman Wilson (ankle).

Not practicing Thursday were DL Logan Lee (calf) and OG Isaac Seumalo (pec), and TE Darnell Washington (knee).

Pittsburgh did receive some good news on today’s injury report. Practicing in full were CB Cory Trice Jr. (groin), RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring), and OT Troy Fautanu (knee). All three were limited during Wednesday’s practice, meaning they graduated to fuller work.

Steelers Thursday Injury Report

Full Participant

CB Cory Trice Jr. (groin)

RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring)

OT Troy Fautanu (knee)

Limited

QB Russell Wilson (calf)

WR Roman Wilson (ankle)

DNP

TE Darnell Washington (knee)

DL Logan Lee (calf)

Wilson suffered a calf injury during the team’s training camp conditioning test. Though it appeared minor, the Steelers were careful and slowly worked Wilson back over the summer, the nine-time Pro Bowler not practicing in full until the final few days of camp. He sat out the preseason opener before starting the team’s final two exhibition games, looking healthy in both performances.

Friday’s report will be key in gauging Russell Wilson’s status. If he can’t play this weekend, Justin Fields will be next man up and become the Steelers’ starter. Kyle Allen is currently the team’s third-string quarterback.

Tomorrow will also be critical in understanding Fautanu and Roman Wilson’s status. Even if both are medically cleared, the time missed during the summer could prevent them from dressing against the Falcons. That seems more likely to be the case with Wilson, who missed almost the entire summer, than Fautanu.

Warren injured his hamstring against the Buffalo Bills in mid-August while Trice suffered his groin injury in the preseason finale against Detroit. Washington’s status is unclear. Perhaps the team managed him today or there is an injury that could threaten his status this weekend. Friday’s final report will also be key for him.

Seumalo has already been ruled out for this weekend’s game. Second-year lineman Spencer Anderson will start at left guard.

Pittsburgh and Atlanta square off at 1 PM/ET Sunday.