Steelers Tumble In Power Rankings, Finish In Bottom Half

After missing out on a game-changing addition in WR Brandon Aiyuk, the Pittsburgh Steelers have fallen down the power rankings. Meaningless as they are before a Week 1 that’s sure to be full of surprises, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm ranks the Steelers 18th in his pre-regular season predictions of each team.

His concerns run deeper than receiver, wondering if the Steelers have enough quarterback firepower to compete in the AFC arms race.

“Perhaps [Russell] Wilson has one more great season in him, but there’s no question he’s running out of favorable chances to extend a brilliant career as a primary starter. At least for now, the Steelers’ hopes this season run parallel to Wilson’s play.”

Pittsburgh is down five spots from the latest edition issued a month ago.

Wilson is in a critical point of his career, teetering on the edge of being a bona fide starter. A great year will earn him another contract, likely ftom Pittsburgh, and cement his starter status for the next several seasons. A poor year could greet him with a cold free agent market where he might have to truly compete for a starting job in 2025 instead of sitting in pole position as he enjoyed this summer.

While there’s valid questions about his game, the Steelers are still stronger at quarterback than they’ve been the past two years. Wilson should produce “normal” numbers at the position, especially with a competent OC in Arthur Smith running the show and offer more than the 12 and 13 touchdown passes Pittsburgh has thrown for each of the last two years. And while quarterback play is often the deciding factor in season success, as Edholm points out, the Steelers have consistently punched above their weight and won with sub-results under center.

The Steelers’ ranking places them last in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens not only take the division’s top spot but take the podium, the third-best NFL team. With a healthy QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase reportedly close to an extension, the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t far behind at No. 6 while the Cleveland Browns slotted in at No. 14. Several other teams that missed the playoffs a year ago also rank ahead of Pittsburgh in the Los Angeles Rams (No. 15), Chicago Bears (No. 16), and Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 17).

The top spot predictably went to the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs. Bringing up the NFL’s caboose are the Carolina Panthers as new head coach Dave Canales has a tall task ahead of him.