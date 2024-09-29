Steelers’ Fans Could See Kay Adams, Ian Eagle, And Taylor Lewan (But Not Tom Brady) On Christmas Day

While nothing is official, we’re gaining some clarity to who Pittsburgh Steelers fans could spend Christmas Day with. And it’s not your out-of-town in-laws. According to reporting from the New York Post this week, Netflix is creating a shortlist of names to host and call the Dec. 25th game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per the NYP’s Ryan Glasspiegel, Netflix is targeting Kay Adams to host the doubleheader, the Steelers’ game and ensuing Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans matchup. Adams, former host of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, left in 2022 and became host of her own show, Up and Adams.

The Post notes Netflix nor Adams’ representatives offered comment and no deal is officially in place.

If Adams is hosting, who will be in the booth? The Post’s article outlines two pairs who could be on the call: Ian Eagle, Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, and Greg Olsen. Presumably, it’ll be a pairing between one of the Eagles and Burleson/Olsen given that Ian and Noah are play-by-play commentators while Burleson and Olsen are analysts. Ian Eagle and Burleson work for CBS Sports, Noah Eagle for NBC Sports, and Olsen for Fox Sports.

Reportedly, Netflix targeted Fox Sports’ top duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady to call one of the games but were rejected by the network. Brady is in his first year in the booth, controversially replacing the acclaimed Olsen, and has taken his lumps calling his first few games. With Pittsburgh having Fox games in Weeks 15 and 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Ravens, it’s possible Brady calls one of those games instead. It’s safe to say avoiding Tom Brady on Christmas is the greatest gift Steelers’ fans could ask Santa for.

What about sideline reporter? That could go to former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan. As relayed by the Post via Lewan’s “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Lewan revealed he’s on the shortlist to work the sidelines. Lewan hosts a popular podcast and is used to being on camera although his live work is more limited. He’s offered on-field analysis during NFL Combine o-line drills and co-hosted the McAfee broadcast of a recent Fiesta Bowl but hasn’t formally worked a game before.

Because this is Netflix’s first attempt at broadcasting an NFL game, they have no set crew to call it. Instead, they appear to be combining a hodge-podge of talent. The game will be produced by CBS Sports. With two games that day, it’s even harder to discern which crew will be assigned which game. But as the date quickly approaches, less than three months away, we should soon get final answers.