Omar Khan Could Trade Up For QB In 1st Round: ‘I Don’t Think That’s Crazy,’ Says Kay Adams

The offseason has only just begun, but there’s already been a ton of discourse about who the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback should be next season. They could bring back a player from last year, or they could bring in some new blood. Multiple veteran options should be available in free agency. However, are any of them the long-term solution for the Steelers? The answer is probably no. Kay Adams believes the Steelers shouldn’t be satisfied with only signing a veteran quarterback.

“Do we see Omar Khan grab one of these guys and then also fall in love with one of these quarterback prospects enough to move up from 21?” Adams asked Thursday on her Up and Adams show. “I don’t think that’s crazy. Khan got really creative last year.

“He traded for [Justin] Fields. He grabbed Russell [Wilson]. I feel like the Steelers are going to leave no stones unturned because they know that they have to solidify this if they want to start pushing for a seventh Lombardi, which is what Steelers fans are hungry for because they’re used to it. This is a storied, blue-chip franchise. Got to get back there.”

Adams is likely correct that the Steelers need to find their next franchise quarterback if they want to make serious noise in the postseason. They tried to put a Band-Aid on the position last year, and that didn’t really work. Although the Steelers did draft Kenny Pickett in the first round, it quickly became apparent that he wasn’t going to pan out.

Now, they seem to be stuck in quarterback purgatory. Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, and Matthew Stafford are all being floated out as potential targets for the Steelers. How much longer can Pittsburgh work with a stopgap at quarterback?

Unfortunately, drafting a franchise quarterback is easier said than done.

“I know it’s not easy when you’re always winning despite the quarterback issues and constantly picking in the 20s,” Adams said. “It’s hard to grab that stud, but they can’t allow this quarterback storyline to go on much longer.”

Many Steelers fans likely agree with Adams. The constant speculation about who the Steelers’ quarterback is going to be is starting to become frustrating. These veteran options might get the Steelers by, but it doesn’t feel like any of them will free them from the cycle their stuck in.

However, like Adams says, the Steelers aren’t often in a position to draft the best quarterback prospects. They’d have to trade up to get in range. That comes with a lot of risk, though. The Steelers aren’t just a quarterback away from winning the Super Bowl.

They also don’t often trade up in the first round. Since 2000, they’ve only done it a handful of times. Khan has shown a willingness to be aggressive, though. The Steelers did just trade up in the first round in 2023 to select Broderick Jones, although they only moved up a few spots.

Just as well, this upcoming draft doesn’t seem strong at quarterback. The Steelers are probably better off just signing a veteran and maybe drafting a signal caller in one of the later rounds. It’s not ideal, but the Steelers can only play the cards they’ve been dealt. In the meantime, they can still improve their roster. That should put them in a better position when they do find their next franchise quarterback.