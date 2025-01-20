Depot After Dark: Crazy AFC Playoff Stat, Brady Makes Ward Comparison, NFL Defends Mahomes Penalties

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 19.

Crazy AFC Playoff Stat

With the AFC Championship Game set for the 2024-2025 season, it’s to no one surprise that it features the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. It marks the 14th straight season Mahomes or Tom Brady have appeared in the AFC Title Game. Opponents have varied but former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is the other face to appear multiple times on this list, 2010 and 2016.

The last title game that didn’t include Mahomes and Brady came in 2010 when Roethlisberger and the Jets’ Mark Sanchez battled for the Super Bowl, the Steelers coming out on top. That year, Brady and the Patriots lost to the Jets 28-21 in the Divisional Round.

Brady and the Patriots beat Roethlisberger’s Steelers in 2016.

Tom Brady Makes Hines Ward Comparison

During Saturday night’s broadcast between the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions, Fox color commentator Tom Brady compared Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to a “young Hines Ward,” praising him for his unselfish and gritty attitude.

Tom Brady just said Lions WR Amon-Ra St Brown reminds him of a “young Hines Ward.” — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 19, 2025

The Lions No. 1 receiver, St. Brown isn’t the biggest or fastest but one of the toughest with sure hands. He caught 115 passes for 1,263-yards and 12 touchdowns this year for the Lions, earning his third Pro Bowl and second All-Pro. He finished last night’s loss with eight catches for 137-yards, including on the receiving end of a trick play the Steelers ran 20 years ago.

NFL Defends Mahomes Penalties

In their Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes seemed to benefit from questionable penalties for late hits/hits to the head. Sunday, the NFL defended those calls with league rules analyst Walt Anderson saying to the letter of the rulebook, they were infractions and properly penalized.

