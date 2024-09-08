Schefter: Russell Wilson Tells Steelers He Can Play, Final Team Decision Coming Sunday

It doesn’t appear we’ll know who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons until shortly before kickoff. According to a late-night tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, QB Russell Wilson has told the team he feels healthy enough to play. However, team doctors are being “cautious” with his calf injury and will make a final determination Sunday morning before the 1 PM/EST kickoff.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a calf injury, has told the team that he can play vs. the Falcons, but the team doctors are being more cautious, per sources. The team plans to make a final decision about his status Sunday. If Wilson can’t… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

Russell Wilson suffered his calf injury, the second of the summer, during Thursday’s practice. He was limited during the session and did only individual/side throwing on Friday, though he dressed and went through the team’s stretch line.

Given the fact he’s 35 and is dealing with the same calf injury he suffered in late July, there’s reason for the team to be cautious. A small injury could become a big injury or hamper his play. He was officially listed as questionable on the Steeler’s final injury report.

Weighing in on the news, former NFL QB Chase Daniel reiterated his call of the seriousness of even a minor calf injury. He argues Pittsburgh should sit Wilson.

A right calf is the WORST type of injury for a QB. This is what Russell Wilson will be feeling if he plays….Steelers need to sit him & protect him https://t.co/wSaRMnYjLY pic.twitter.com/ZBHyUMVrsh — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 8, 2024

It sounds like a pre-game workout will determine if doctor and head coach Mike Tomlin will give him the green light. Most reporting to this point indicated Wilson’s odds of suiting up are slim but aren’t zero. We’ll know around the time the Steelers have to submit their inactive list. Likely, we’ll get a report from Schefter or another insider shortly before 11:30 AM/EST with a final determination of Wilson’s status.

If Russell Wilson doesn’t start, Georgia-native Justin Fields will get the nod. He’ll face a Falcons’ defense that’s upgraded its unit over the past month, signing EDGE Matthew Judon and S Justin Simmons.

It’s a big year for both quarterbacks. Wilson is 35 and hoping to turn around two difficult years in Denver. Fields has seen his stock tumble as a former first round pick acquired from Chicago for a late Day Three selection. Both are slated to be free agents after the season.

Regardless of who starts, the Steelers will be starting their fourth different quarterback of the past four seasons. They’d prefer not to make it five-in-a-row.