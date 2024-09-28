Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Chargers

Breaking down the two sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their 20-10 Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

1ST AND 10, 7:48 1ST, 11 PERSONNEL, SIX BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

Khalil Mack is a really good pass rusher, and Dan Moore Jr. learned the hard way here. Moore oversets a little bit and never develops a base, and Mack quickly pushes Moore aside with his inside hand and runs through Najee Harris to get the sack. Harris wasn’t in the best position to pick up the blitzer here, and he’s late recovering, but the sack doesn’t happen if Moore doesn’t essentially whiff on the block.

Asking Harris to be a sole blocker picking up Mack on a blitz is also just not something that he can do, so full blame goes to Moore on this one for failing to really do anything to stop Mack.

Blame: Dan Moore Jr.

2ND AND 4, 3:21 3RD, 13 PERSONNEL, SIX BLOCK VS. FIVE-MAN RUSH

Derwin James comes in free off the edge here on a play-action, and Broderick Jones just doesn’t recognize James blitzing coming up late to blitz at the line of scrimmage. I think the broadcast blamed Najee Harris for not staying into block instead of selling the play-action, but the offensive lineman should be the one to pick him up. James Daniels recognizes it, picking up DE Khalil Mack on an inside stunt, and the Steelers end up with both Daniels and Moore blocking Mack.

Jones has to be more aware here of James creeping up and changing his assignment, but his failure to recognize the blitz leads to the sack.

Blame: Broderick Jones

SACK BREAKDOWN (GAME)

Dan Moore Jr.: 1.0

Broderick Jones: 1.0

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Spencer Anderson: 1.5

Dan Moore Jr.: 1.5

Broderick Jones: 1.0

Coverage: 1.0

Justin Fields: 0.5

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (GAME)

None

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 3

Spencer Anderson: 1

Dan Moore Jr: 1