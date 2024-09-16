Russell Wilson, Other Former Broncos Receive ‘Petty Game Ball’ After Steelers Win

Russell Wilson may not have played against the Denver Broncos, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still managed to capture a win for him. It was a grueling game dominated be defense, but Justin Fields and the offense were once again turnover-free. It’s unfortunate Wilson couldn’t play, but Fields did mention that he and other former Broncos who are now with the Steelers got recognized for their efforts.

Speaking to the media after the game, Fields mentioned that Wilson, punter Corliss Waitman, and practice squad receiver Brandon Johnson all received game balls after the win.

“Petty game ball, because he was here,” Fields said via the team’s YouTube channel. “A few guys got it. Him, Brandon, Corliss too.”

The part about those game balls being called petty is hilarious and so on brand for Mike Tomlin, but it’s also very true in Wilson’s case. Wilson played for the Broncos in 2022 and 2023, but he was cut by the team earlier this year. He reportedly had a lot of friction with Broncos head coach Sean Payton as well, meaning he probably wanted nothing more than to prove Payton wrong with his play on the field.

Wilson was held out because of a calf injury that isn’t a major issue now but could become one if he were to play through it. It’s an unfortunate situation for Wilson, who has been the ultimate pro throughout this process. Fields may have taken a step closer to keeping the starting quarterback job, but Wilson probably doesn’t mind seeing the Broncos lose.

Waitman was also with the Broncos in 2022 and was just signed to replace injured punter Cam Johnston. He had a solid game against his former team as well, not giving the Broncos’ offense good field position. He still might have competition in Scotty Miller when it comes to holding for field goals though.

Johnson was also a member of the Broncos in 2022 and 2023, and while he didn’t play in this game, he had to feel similarly to Wilson. Players switch teams all the time, but this bout was probably more personal for Wilson. It seems like the team used that as motivation though, and they’re always happy when they win, but giving those game balls to Wilson, Waitman, and Johnson probably made it even sweeter.