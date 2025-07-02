Photo: Aaron Rodgers Shares Group Photo Of Summer Workout With Steelers’ Teammates

Aaron Rodgers and several Pittsburgh Steelers teammates got together in Malibu for an offseason tune-up three weeks ahead of training camp. Sharing a group photo posted to Rodgers’ Instagram page, we know all the players who made the trip to Rodgers’ home for a workout.

Wide receivers Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Calvin Austin, DK Metcalf, and Roman Wilson flew out to the session. Tight end Pat Freiermuth also joined.

Rodgers’ photo also showed the group dressed up for what appeared to be a dinner, getting in quality time away from the football field. We know the group also spent time shooting hoops.

Several Steelers players replied to Rodgers’ photo, including Wilson, who joked about Rodgers sharing a photo with his eyes closed.

It differs from last season when Russell Wilson invited a large group of teammates to California for a workout. His session included all of the Steelers’ quarterbacks. This time, it doesn’t appear that Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, or Skylar Thompson attended.

Other notable absences include WR Robert Woods, Brandon Johnson, and the rest of the Steelers’ tight ends, including Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward. The Steelers also just added Jonnu Smith, though he arrived in Pittsburgh yesterday and is likely tied up officially becoming a Steeler.

Rodgers has praised the pass-catching group the Steelers have put together. He noted Metcalf’s work ethic and quiet leadership, the two working out well before Rodgers officially signed with the team. Rodgers has also lauded the team’s tight end depth chart, praising Freiermuth, Washington, and Heyward’s skill sets.

Though the session was likely fairly informal, it helps make up for Rodgers’ missing part of the offseason. He signed after the team’s six OTA practices, and even during the three-day minicamp he practiced in, Mike Tomlin limited him to individual sessions only. Rodgers did not work during the team period. Tomlin cited the need to give younger players, like Howard, extra reps as the reason for Rodgers’ limitations.

Rodgers and the rest will link back up when the Steelers report to training camp on July 23. Beginning the following afternoon, Pittsburgh will hold its first of 15 practices.