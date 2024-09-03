Mike Tomlin Making ‘No Determinations’ Regarding Broderick Jones’ Position For Season Opener

With rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu working his way back from a knee injury suffered early in the preseason, what the configuration of the starting offensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers remains to be seen, particularly at the tackle positions.

That affects second-year pro Broderick Jones. Last week, Jones said that fans and the media would have to “wait and see” what side he’ll play on Sunday in Atlanta to open the 2024 season, whether that’s the left or the right side.

Throughout the summer, Jones has worked at right and left tackle, though most of his time has been spent on the right side, the Steelers leaving Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle. With Fautanu on the shelf for two weeks, Jones and Moore seemingly settled in for the season opener as the starting tackles, though Steelers head coach Tomlin left the light on for Fautanu.

What Tomlin did not do on Tuesday during his weekly media session was make a definitive statement about what side Jones will play on Sunday against the Falcons inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“No, I make no determinations regarding that,” Tomlin said when asked what side Jones will play on, at least to start out, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “Obviously, he’s worked a lot at right. But again, we’re gonna continue to watch that as we progress through the week because versatility has been an asset for him and us.”

Coach Tomlin speaks to the media ahead of our Week 1 game against the Falcons. @PNCBank 📺: #PITvsATL 9/8 at 1 PM ET on FOX https://t.co/mEZjhluhAZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 3, 2024

The Steelers have talked up Jones’ versatility since trading up in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select him coming out of Georgia. Though he was drafted and viewed as the long-term left tackle of the future, his impact early in Pittsburgh has come as the right tackle. He stepped into the starting lineup last season in Week 9 and proceeded to play nearly 700 snaps at right tackle in 11 total games.

Since selecting Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers haven’t really allowed Jones to settle in at one spot, having him bounce between right and left tackle, keeping him sharp at right tackle while getting him back up to speed at left tackle for the eventual move.

Jones had his struggles in the preseason, without a doubt, and has been battling an elbow injury. While it may be frustrating that the Steelers aren’t sure where he’s playing yet on Sunday — and won’t announce it publicly — it appears rather clear that they feel much better with Jones at right tackle in place of Fautanu with Moore at left tackle. That gives them a solid bookend up front to open the year rather than shifting Jones to left tackle and then trying to figure out right tackle from there.