Garafolo: Ravens Signing Ex-Steelers DL Chris Wormley

The Baltimore Ravens are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers (and former Raven) DL Chris Wormley to their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Wormley’s career has been derailed since tearing his ACL late in the 2022 season as a member of the Steelers. He rehabbed the following offseason and latched on with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, appearing in five games and logging 46 defensive snaps. He finished the year with four tackles.

But a free agent since March, Chris Wormley had been out of the league with his NFL future in jeopardy. Now, he’ll return to where his career began in Baltimore. The Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Wormley spent three seasons with the team, making 15 starts and recording three sacks. In a rare inter-division trade, Baltimore dealt him to Pittsburgh ahead of the 2020 season for a Day Three pick swap.

Wormley proved to be a valuable rotational lineman who wound up starting 14 games in 2021 in place of Stephon Tuitt. He finished the year with a career-high seven sacks before his production regressed in 2022, finishing with a half-sack across 13 games. He tore his ACL against the Ravens in Week 14 and missed the rest of the year.

Now on the practice squad, Wormley could spend a few weeks there while he works himself into game shape. Baltimore could then elevate him to the team’s Active/Inactive roster without initially placing him on the team’s 53-man roster. The Steelers and Ravens won’t face each other until late in the year.

For his career, Wormley has appeared in 85 games, making 31 starts. He’s registered 146 tackles and 11 sacks.