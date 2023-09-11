Former Steelers DL Chris Wormley Signs With Panthers Practice Squad

Former Pittsburgh Steelers DL Chris Wormley signed with the Carolina Panthers practice squad today, the team announced.

Wormley worked out with Carolina last week, and the team signed him today. It’s interesting timing given that Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cameron Heyward is going to miss multiple weeks with a groin injury, but Wormley had also worked out for the New England Patriots and New York Giants. Coming off a season-ending Torn ACL in 2022, it felt like his time was coming to latch onto a roster.

LB Chandler Wooten was promoted from the practice squad ahead of the team’s game against Atlanta on Sunday, and today they promoted OT David Sharpe. DL Taylor Stallworth was released from the practice squad to make room for Wormley and CB Dicaprio Bootle.

In 41 games and 16 starts with the Steelers, Wormley had 88 tackles and 8.5 sacks. The Panthers run a 3-4 defense, so his experience playing in the system in Pittsburgh will help him in Carolina as he looks to get his NFL career back on track. Before the Steelers acquired him via trade, he spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, playing in 39 games and starting 15.

He’s shown that he can be an impact player at the NFL level, and with seven sacks in 2021, he could make an impact as a pass rusher and as a run stopper for the Panthers.