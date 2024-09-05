Depot After Dark: Wilson Visits UPMC, Steelers At JMU, Ogunjobi Interviews Linemen

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 4.

WILSON VISITS UPMC

Russell Wilson has been regarded as a diva over recent years, but he hasn’t been like that with the Steelers so far. Wilson has received only praise from teammates for his leadership. Now, it looks like he’s showing good character just as much off the field as he does on it.

As reported by UPMC News on Twitter, Wilson recently visited the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. It’s a sweet gesture that shows that Wilson doesn’t think too highly of himself to do acts of kindness like this. Call him a diva if you want, but those kids will probably look at him like a hero forever.

As reported by UPMC News on Twitter, Wilson recently visited the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

STEELERS AT JMU

The college football season has started, which means NFL teams will have much more work to do when it comes to scouting players for next year’s draft. Last week, it seems the Steelers sent some representatives to James Madison University, according to the university itself.

The Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars also joined the Steelers in visiting JMU. JMU played against Charlotte this past Saturday, winning the game 30-7. It’s unclear what player, or players, the Steelers were interested in seeing. However, it is an example of all the work that goes into this time of year for NFL teams.

The Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars also joined the Steelers in visiting JMU.

OGUNJOBI INTERVIEWS LINEMEN

The Steelers recently posted a video in which Larry Ogunjobi interviews Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick about some foods that make up their diet. Ogunjobi asks Frazier and McCormick what their favorite pre-game meal was growing up. It’s a fun segment that you should not watch if you’re hungry. Those two linemen are eating good.

In the past, some Steelers players have had fun shows like this where they talk to their teammates. Two examples are Bud Brought a Buddy and Grillin’ and Chillin’ with Zach Gentry and Pat Freiermuth. This new segment may not be a show, but it does harken back to those examples. Maybe Ogunjobi will interview more players about their diets throughout the season.