Cameron Heyward Grateful For ‘Rare’ Fourth Contract, Looks To ‘Conquer That Mountain’ Of Winning Super Bowl

Getting to a fourth contract is difficult enough for an NFL player, let alone all four with the same team. The average NFL career lasts just 3.3 years with the majority of players never receiving a second contract. Cameron Heyward signed his fourth contract on Tuesday afternoon which will keep him with the Pittsburgh Steelers through the 2026 season.

He spoke about the desire to be a “one-helmet guy” earlier in the offseason, and this deal will give him a chance to achieve that.

Heyward is by far the longest-tenured Steeler. Drafted in 2011, he is entering his 14th NFL season. Including this season, he will have been a team captain for 10-straight years.

He was asked about his new contract after practice on Wednesday.

“You get to a fourth contract is rare, and I understand that,” Heyward said in a video shared by TribLive’s Chris Adamski on X. “But it doesn’t happen without great coaching by coach [John] Mitchell, coach [Karl] Dunbar. And then having great teammates, especially in the D-line room. T.J. [Watt], Larry [Ogunjobi], Alex [Highsmith], Keeanu [Benton], Mon [Adams], [Isaiahh] Loudermilk, and there’s guys that aren’t even there now. But I’m just thankful to work with them.”

Cam Heyward recognizes not many players get a 4th NFL contract, as he just signed with the Steelers pic.twitter.com/kql9zu9MjF — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 4, 2024

Heyward also gave a special shout-out to former teammate Tyson Alualu, with whom he continues to work out every offseason.

“I don’t make it here without them,” Heyward said.

Perhaps even more rare than getting four contracts all with the same team is playing all of those contracts under the same head coach. Mike Tomlin signed an extension this offseason that will have him in Pittsburgh through the 2027 season. Unless something dramatic occurs, Heyward will have started and ended his career under Tomlin.

Nobody has experienced more turnover among the current Steelers than Heyward. He played alongside current Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, and likely multiple others with T.J. Watt, Ben Roethlisberger, Hines Ward, James Harrison, Antonio Brown, Maurkice Pouncey, Patrick Peterson, Russell Wilson and Minkah Fitzpatrick all future locks or possibilities.

With this extension, Heyward has a decent chance at someday being immortalized in Canton himself.

He is tied with James Harrison for the second-most sacks in Steelers’ history at 80.5. He should take sole possession of second place this season and has a decent chance at entering the top-10 all-time sacks (including pre-1982 when the stat became official) for a defensive tackle over the life of his final contract.

Heyward was also asked about being the bridge between eras for the Steelers.

“I’ve gotten to see the cycle,” Heyward said in a clip posted by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko on X. “I am the bridge in that accord, but man, I just want to conquer that mountain that that first part got to do…When I was young, it was just about being a sponge and just learning from those guys. It wasn’t me saying anything.

“…I’m in a different position now but can’t do it alone.”

Cam Heyward said his former sensei Brett Keisel was the first ex-Steeler to text him congrats on the new contract. And No. 97 embraces being “the bridge” from that era to the future, but he wants to climb the mountains those teams did. We were playing tennis with metaphors. pic.twitter.com/zL9AE9kJdM — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 4, 2024

This is probably the most complete roster the Steelers have had over the last seven or eight years dating back to their last playoff win. The standard in Pittsburgh is championships, and Heyward has never been a part of a team that has lived up to that standard. His new three-year deal will give him a few more chances to right that wrong.