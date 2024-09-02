Batko Believes Najee Harris Could Make Steelers Regret Declining His Option With 2024 Performance

In an offseason full of surprises for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the declining of 2021 first-round RB Najee Harris’ fifth-year option flew under the radar. One of the big talking points when he was taken in the first round, a move counter to the league-wide trend of devaluing running backs, was that the team could have a fifth year of cheaper team control.

Second contracts for running backs have been tricky over the last several years, as they tend to have a shorter shelf life than most positions and the league continues to trend towards high-powered passing offenses. But the Steelers seem intent on being a run-first offense, so a big-bodied running back like Harris would make a lot of sense to keep around.

GM Omar Khan called it a “business decision,” but also left open the possibility of extending him long term at some point down the road. That fifth-year option amount was just $6,790,000 fully guaranteed for the 2025 season, per Over the Cap.

Steelers insider Brian Batko thinks the Steelers could come to regret the Harris option decision after his performance in the 2024 season.

“[Harris is] definitely trimmed down,” said Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko via The Joe Starkey Show on 93.7 the Fan this morning. “I think he could have the type of season that makes the Steelers regret not picking up his option.”

Harris had arguably his best, or at least most-efficient season in 2023. It was just his second-highest rushing total, but he did it on significantly less attempts than his rookie season. With some new pieces on the offensive line, and an offensive coordinator that has a proven track record of rushing success, he could be in line for a career-best season in most (if not all) statistics.

If the Steelers find themselves playing with leads more often, which has been rare over Harris’ tenure with the team, it is reasonable to project a strong season. If he has a strong season, his asking price would likely be over the fifth-year option amount of $6.79 million in average annual value.

Jaylen Warren has been eating into his snaps more and more over the last two seasons, but Warren suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason. He is expected to resume practicing today, but you never know with soft tissue injuries at the beginning of the season. They have an unfortunate way of lingering. Harris would be the bell-cow running back if Warren ends up missing any time, further increasing his production and thus his future asking price.

With just six days until the start of the season, the Steelers will cease negotiations until after the season for any players who are not signed. Pat Freiermuth and Cameron Heyward have been talked about the most in that regard, but it seemed like Harris at least had a chance. The clock is ticking down for that. If not, Harris would then have the opportunity to test the open market in free agency next March.

Harris making the Steelers regret not exercising his fifth-year option would ultimately be a good problem to have for the 2024 Steelers, but it could add cost down the line or force them to lose a player that has been healthy and consistent for the team.