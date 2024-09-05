Analyst: Nick Herbig Will ‘Be One Of The Best Young Situational Pass Rushers’ By End Of Season

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Nick Herbig had an impressive rookie season with three sacks and two forced fumbles in just 191 defensive snaps. After an impressive preseason to kick off Year 2, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso believes Herbig is primed for a breakout. In an article about the 10 most likely breakout candidates around the league, Trapasso wrote that Herbig has a “Steelers-like motor.”

“In Pittsburgh pass rushers grow on trees, and Herbig possesses a very Steelers-like motor, the requisite bend to scare offensive tackles with his outside speed rush, some low-center-of-gravity power, and fluid counter moves.” Trapasso writes. “He’ll be considered one of the best young situational pass rushers in football at season’s end in what should be another stingy Steelers defense that will be fun to play against for exactly zero quarterbacks in 2024.”

Opportunity is the biggest issue for Herbig as he’s playing behind two elite pass rushers in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. It’s tough to consistently take either of them off the field, which limits just how much Herbig can play. But whenever he’s on the field, he’s capable of making a big impact, and we saw that this preseason when he racked up four sacks.

His motor is off the charts, and he also forced a fumble in the preseason, and his ability to knock the ball free could wind up being a big asset for the Steelers. A fourth-round pick in 2023, Herbig already looks like a steal, and while he might not see the field a ton, he’s a really solid third option in the outside linebacker room. The Steelers could spell Watt or Highsmith to keep them healthy and rested more than usual this season, and that could allow Herbig to have a big season in a backup role.

His explosiveness is rare for an outside linebacker, and working with T.J. Watt this offseason helped him add to his pass-rush arsenal. It certainly isn’t a bad thing when you have two of the best pass rushers in the league ahead of you to teach and learn from, and it bodes well for Herbig’s career. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he developed into the next great pass rusher for the Steelers. And it’s going to be interesting to see just how often he can get on the field this season because he’s definitely a player who’s shown he can be impactful in any situation.