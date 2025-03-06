Steelers Trade Back, Land RB In First Round In New CBS Mock Draft

There are a few positions the Steelers need to upgrade during the upcoming NFL Draft, including running back. Josh Edwards thinks the Steelers will do that in his new mock draft for CBS. However, he has them trading down with the Los Angeles Rams and selecting North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton with the 26th overall pick.

“After trading back with Los Angeles, the Steelers draft a replacement for Najee Harris,” Edwards wrote. “Hampton is the second running back drafted after his standout performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.”

Edwards has the Rams taking Penn State TE Tyler Warren with the 21st selection.

Hampton did have a good performance at the Combine last week. However, he’s been on teams’ radar long before that. Ashton Jeanty is clearly best running back in this year’s class, but Hampton has a strong case as No. 2. This isn’t the first time the Steelers have landed Hampton in a mock draft either.

Hampton is a well-rounded back overall. He’s big and strong enough to consistently break tackles. He’s also fast enough to beat defenders around the edge. That speed is something the Steelers have been missing in their backfield in recent years, and Hampton might add some explosiveness there. He was a workhorse back at North Carolina, so he’d be well-suited for the large role he’d likely have under Arthur Smith. Our own Alex Kozora takes a closer look at his game here.

Over the past year or two, it’s seemed unlikely that Najee Harris would return once his rookie contract expired. That said, there have been rumors that the opposite may be true. Still, it’s easier to keep Jaylen Warren, who is a pending restricted free agent.

Running back is already a need for the Steelers. If Harris, Warren, or both leave in free agency, it’s an even bigger one. Then, the Steelers have to decide whether the first round is the right place to take one. If they’re simply looking for a back to pair with someone they bring in via free agency, then Day 2 offers better value since the position is so deep this year.

If the Steelers enter draft day with major questions in their backfield, though, then a move like this makes sense. It wouldn’t be a shock at all for Hampton to go at the end of the first round. If the Steelers traded back to get him, that’d be even better. They could land an absolute stud at the position while gaining more draft capital in the process.