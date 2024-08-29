Nick Herbig Appreciative Of T.J. Watt’s Overall Mentorship: ‘Grown More With Off-The-Field Stuff With Him’

Entering Year 2 in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Nick Herbig continues to soak up every little bit of knowledge he can from fellow Steelers pass rusher and Wisconsin Badger T.J. Watt.

Coming out of college, Herbig was working with Watt, even at the Wisconsin Pro Day. Getting the chance to play with him in the NFL with the Steelers has been a huge boost for Herbig, who has had a front-row seat to greatness.

And not just on the field.

While appearing on the “Irish Steelers Podcast” Herbig said that he has actually learned more off the field from Watt than he has on the field, which is saying something considering that Herbig appears on the cusp of a breakout in Year 2 as a pass rusher.

“I obviously take stuff from him on the field, don’t get me wrong. But I think I’ve learned more and grown more with off-the-field stuff with him,” Herbig said of Watt, according to audio via the show. “Just every off day, anything he’s doing I’m trying to do, too. So just learning and he’s kind of mentoring me and not just in football, but like in life, and how to deal with people, how to deal with money, how to deal with and manage all these different aspects of things getting thrown at you ’cause you’re a young NFL football player. So just kind of able to balance out my life.

“Obviously, the stuff on the field is monumental. I’ve never really had…it has always been me and my two brothers, and none of them are edge rushers. So just to have somebody who’s in that same category using that same mindset, doing the same things in the same meeting room is huge.”

Fantastic to have Nick Herbig join us on the latest episode of The Irish Steelers Podcast! Listen here: https://t.co/Ew15sXYJsD pic.twitter.com/7UVLoYuHUf — Michael McQuaid (@Michael_NFL) August 29, 2024

It’s been well-documented the impact that Watt has had on Herbig on the field, dating back to his time at Wisconsin. Herbig, to his credit, has been a sponge, trying to soak everything up he can when it comes to stuff between the white lines.

But being wise and mature enough to know that Watt is a role model off the field, too, and try to mimic how he carries himself, how he manages his finances, deals with people and more is huge too. That’s often a big step in the development and maturation process of being a pro and having that type of role model in Watt has been key for Herbig.

If things are straight off the field, players can play faster and freer on the field. Entering the NFL, having newfound money and fame and all that comes with it can be overwhelming for even the best of them. But it’s pretty cool that Herbig has such a great relationship with Watt and is utilizing the time he has with him to better position himself not only on the field with his play, but off the field, too.