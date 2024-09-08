2024 Week 1 Steelers Vs. Falcons Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers stole three points at the end of the first half to bring it to 10-9. They are trailing, but they will receive the ball in the second half with a chance to take the lead. Still, three field goals isn’t what many hoped for out of the revamped offense in the first half.

The Falcons’ offense was hot and cold. The Steelers mostly did a good job at containing them. There were probably a couple penalties that didn’t go the Steelers way that were a bit unfortunate, but here we are with a one-point game entering the second half.

START OF 2ND HALF

1st and 10, Najee Harris off left tackle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Harris off left end for 1 yard. 3rd and 4, Fields tried to extend a play and took a 15-yard sack by Grady Jarrett.

Cameron Johnston’s punt went 58 yards but was returned 28 yards to the 49-yard line.

1st and 10, Bijan Robinson for 4 yards off right tackle. 2nd and 6, Robinson off left tackle for 4 yards. 3rd and 2, Robinson stopped short of the first down by Elandon Roberts and Cameron Heyward. 4th and inches, Robinson end around for 10 yards. Steelers sold out to stop the middle and an easy conversion for Robinson.

1st and 10, the snap hit the motion man for a fumble and T.J. Watt dove right on top of it for a turnover.

1st and 10, Fields did a wide turn and set his feet to find MyCole Pruitt for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, a deep incomplete to Pickens. 3rd and 1, Fields sneak to convert.

1st and 10, Harris off left tackle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Harris off left tackle for 2 yards. Defensive holding called to convert.

1st and 10, Fields checked down to Pruitt for an incomplete pass. 2nd and 10, Cordarrelle Patterson up the middle for 2 yards. 3rd and 8, incomplete to Calvin Austin III, but it would have been short anyways. Boswell was good from 56 yards out. 12-10 Steelers.

1st and 10, Tyler Allgeier off left tackle for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Allgeier off left end for 1 yards brought down by Watt and Highsmith. 3rd and 2, complete to Kyle Pitts for a first down, but illegal use of hands to the face called on the Falcons. 3rd and 12, T.J. Watt sacked Cousins and forced a fumble, but hands to the face called on the Steelers for an automatic first down.

1st and 10, Robinson off right tackle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Montravius Adams sacked Cousins for a loss of 9. 3rd and 17, Cousins complete to Charlie Woerner for 4 yards. The punt went 55 yards, returned 14 by Austin. Five yards tacked on to the return due to the Falcons running out of bounds on purpose during the coverage.

1st and 10, Fields dialed up a deep pass to George Pickens for 40 yards. A double explosive play! What a terrible camera angle by Fox there. I think they thought the Steelers would run. Pickens ruled down by contact so they called him back a bit. Seemed like another bad call.

1st and 10, Harris off left end for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Spencer Anderson called for false start. 2nd and 11, Fields designed run for 4 yards. 3rd and 7, Steelers called for illegal shift after a 6-yard completion. 3rd and 12, complete to Pat Freiermuth for 8 yards. Chris Boswell good once again, this time from 40 yards out. 15-10 Steelers.

1st and 10, Robinson around the left end for 5 yards.

END OF 3RD QUARTER

2nd and 5, Robinson picked up a first, but called back by holding. 2nd and 15, Cousins threw the ball at the ground with the screen pass covered. Timeout called by the Steelers. Must not have liked the alignment of things before the snap. T.J. Watt was pumping up the crowd in Atlanta and they responded. 3rd and 15, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee broke up the pass.

The punt went 58 yards, returned just five by Austin. The Steelers take over at the 22.

1st and 10, Fields scrambled with nothing open downfield for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Harris off right end and cut back to the middle of the field for 20 yards. Great blocking up front.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, complete to Freiermuth for 10 yards and a first down to the left boundary.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Jaylen Warren draw up the middle for 8 yards.

1st and 10, Fields around the left end for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, complete to Darnell Washington in the flat for 5 yards. 3rd and 1, Fields scrambled up the middle for 5 yards to convert.

1st and 10, Harris off left tackle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Harris gained 6 yards and nearly hurdled the guy for a house call. Offsetting penalties on the play. 3rd and 2, complete to Van Jefferson in the flat for a little over a yard. A huge stop by the Falcons there. The Steelers attempted to go for it and Fields was stopped short. They probably should have taken the eight-point lead.