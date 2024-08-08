Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 19)

Aug. 8, 2024 – Episode 19 —

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I attempt to summarize the many Brandon Aiyuk-related reports that have surfaced this week with the Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly among the leading candidates to acquire the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver. We discuss how likely we think the trade is to happen and a possible timeline for it to get done.

We then move into talking about the depth chart the Steelers released ahead of their first preseason game Friday against the Houston Texans. We highlight some things that stuck out to us and discuss some of the inconsistencies versus what has been seen out on the practice field at training camp.

For the third topic, we talk about the Steelers’ preseason opener and some of the specific players we will be watching closely. Will Justin Fields have a Kenny Pickett-like performance and solidify this as a true quarterback competition? And how will the offensive tackles be aligned? We discuss all that and much more.

We wrap up the show with a listener question where we discuss Cam Sutton and his role as a slot corner.

