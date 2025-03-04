Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 45)

March 4 – Ep. 45: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I talk about their biggest takeaways from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. We discuss the positions that the Steelers showed the most interest in and also some positions they surprisingly didn’t have interest in. What could their formal meetings mean for their plans in free agency? We dive into all of that and more.

We then discuss the clock ticking down on a quarterback decision with free agency starting next week. We offer our opinions on who will be retained and a possible timeline for that decision.

For the final topic, we discuss some of the biggest takeaways from GM Omar Khan’s Combine media tour, including DL takeaways, George Pickens talk, the Najee Harris decision and more.

We wrap up the show answering a listener question about the types of players the Steelers look for along their defensive line.

