2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Combine Meeting Tracker (Updating)

As we do every year, we’re keeping track of who the Pittsburgh Steelers meet with at the 2025 NFL Combine. While it’s important to note they, at the least, informally talk to many of the 300-plus prospects in Indianapolis this week, there are a finite number of 45 formal interviews that are worth noting (though they are often used for players the team didn’t meet with at the Senior Bowl).
Throughout the Combine week, we’ll keep track on the known formal and informal discussions the team has with players thanks to our Steelers Depot crew of Ross McCorkle, Joe Clark, and Jonathan Heitritter in Indy along with other media reports.
Be sure to update this page throughout the week. It won’t update on its own. Also, be sure to check out our updating 2025 NFL Combine results page for weigh-ins and on-field testing.
Our 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Combine tracker.
Number Of Known Steelers Formal Meetings (So Far): 29
Number of Known Steelers Informal Meetings (So Far): 37
Quarterback
Quinn Ewers/Texas (via @_MLFootball)
Jackson Dart/Ole Miss
Max Brosmer/Minnesota (informal)
Running Back
Ashton Jeanty/Boise State (via Ryan Fowler)
Ollie Gordon II/Oklahoma State (via Ryan Fowler)
Jordan James/Oregon (via Ryan Fowler)
Kaleb Johnson/Iowa
DJ Giddens/Kansas State
Quinshon Judkins/Ohio State
Jaydon Blue/Texas (via CJ Vogel)
TreVeyon Henderson/Ohio State
Omarion Hampton/North Carolina (unclear if formal or informal)
Dylan Sampson/Tennessee (informal)
Kyle Monangai/Rutgers (informal)
Wide Receiver
Elic Ayomanor/Stanford
Matthew Golden/Texas
Emeka Egbuka/Ohio State
Tre Harris/Ole Miss
Tory Horton/Colorado State
Savion Williams/TCU (informal)
Jordan Watkins/Ole Miss (informal)
Xavier Restrepo/Miami FL (informal)
Ricky White III/UNLV (informal)
Andrew Armstrong/Arkansas (informal)
Jack Bech/TCU (informal)
Tight End
Tyler Warren/Penn State (via @_MLFootball)
Bryson Nesbit/North Carolina (informal with TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts)
Jalin Conyers/Texas Tech (informal with TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts)
Mitchell Evans/Notre Dame (informal with TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts)
Gavin Bartholomew/Pitt (informal)
Jake Briningstool/Clemson (informal)
Offensive Line
Charles Grant/William & Mary (via Ryan Fowler)
Jalen Rivers/Miami FL (informal with Asst OL Coach Isaac Williams)
Grey Zabel/North Dakota State (informal)
Jalen Travis/Iowa State (informal)
Tate Ratledge/Georgia (informal)
Defensive Line
Jordan Burch/Oregon
Vernon Broughton/Texas
Alfred Collins/Texas
Kenneth Grant/Michigan
Shemar Turner/Texas A&M
Derrick Harmon/Oregon
Warren Brinson/Georgia (informal)
JJ Pegues/Ole Miss (informal)
Elijah Roberts/SMU (informal)
CJ West/Indiana (informal)
Fred Stokes Jr./DE Prairie View A&M (informal – via Ken Rogers)
EDGE
Fadil Diggs/Syracuse (informal)
Tyler Baron/Miami (Fla.) (informal)
Ahmed Hassanein/Boise State (informal)
Antwaun Powell-Ryland/Virginia Tech (informal)
Linebacker
Danny Stutsman/Oklahoma
Carson Bruener/Washington (informal)
Cody Lindenberg/Minnesota (informal)
Chris Paul/Ole Miss (informal)
Cody Simon/Ohio State (informal)
Jeffrey Bassa/Oregon (informal)
Cornerback
Jahdae Barron/Texas
Benjamin Morrison/Notre Dame
Will Johnson/Michigan
Zy Alexander/LSU (informal)
Jacob Parrish/Kansas State (informal)
Upton Stout/Western Kentucky (informal)
Safety
Jaylen Reed/Penn State
Xavier Watts/Notre Dame
R.J. Mickens/Clemson (informal)
Malik Verdon/Iowa State (informal)