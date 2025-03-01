2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Combine Meeting Tracker (Updating)

As we do every year, we’re keeping track of who the Pittsburgh Steelers meet with at the 2025 NFL Combine. While it’s important to note they, at the least, informally talk to many of the 300-plus prospects in Indianapolis this week, there are a finite number of 45 formal interviews that are worth noting (though they are often used for players the team didn’t meet with at the Senior Bowl).

Throughout the Combine week, we’ll keep track on the known formal and informal discussions the team has with players thanks to our Steelers Depot crew of Ross McCorkle, Joe Clark, and Jonathan Heitritter in Indy along with other media reports.

Be sure to update this page throughout the week. It won’t update on its own. Also, be sure to check out our updating 2025 NFL Combine results page for weigh-ins and on-field testing.

Our 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Combine tracker.

Number Of Known Steelers Formal Meetings (So Far): 29

Number of Known Steelers Informal Meetings (So Far): 37

Quarterback

Quinn Ewers/Texas (via @_MLFootball)

Jackson Dart/Ole Miss

Max Brosmer/Minnesota (informal)

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty/Boise State (via Ryan Fowler)

Ollie Gordon II/Oklahoma State (via Ryan Fowler)

Jordan James/Oregon (via Ryan Fowler)

Kaleb Johnson/Iowa

DJ Giddens/Kansas State

Quinshon Judkins/Ohio State

Jaydon Blue/Texas (via CJ Vogel)

TreVeyon Henderson/Ohio State

Omarion Hampton/North Carolina (unclear if formal or informal)

Dylan Sampson/Tennessee (informal)

Kyle Monangai/Rutgers (informal)

Wide Receiver

Elic Ayomanor/Stanford

Matthew Golden/Texas

Emeka Egbuka/Ohio State

Tre Harris/Ole Miss

Tory Horton/Colorado State

Savion Williams/TCU (informal)

Jordan Watkins/Ole Miss (informal)

Xavier Restrepo/Miami FL (informal)

Ricky White III/UNLV (informal)

Andrew Armstrong/Arkansas (informal)

Jack Bech/TCU (informal)

Tight End

Tyler Warren/Penn State (via @_MLFootball)

Bryson Nesbit/North Carolina (informal with TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts)

Jalin Conyers/Texas Tech (informal with TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts)

Mitchell Evans/Notre Dame (informal with TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts)

Gavin Bartholomew/Pitt (informal)

Jake Briningstool/Clemson (informal)

Offensive Line

Charles Grant/William & Mary (via Ryan Fowler)

Jalen Rivers/Miami FL (informal with Asst OL Coach Isaac Williams)

Grey Zabel/North Dakota State (informal)

Jalen Travis/Iowa State (informal)

Tate Ratledge/Georgia (informal)

Defensive Line

Jordan Burch/Oregon

Vernon Broughton/Texas

Alfred Collins/Texas

Kenneth Grant/Michigan

Shemar Turner/Texas A&M

Derrick Harmon/Oregon

Warren Brinson/Georgia (informal)

JJ Pegues/Ole Miss (informal)

Elijah Roberts/SMU (informal)

CJ West/Indiana (informal)

Fred Stokes Jr./DE Prairie View A&M (informal – via Ken Rogers)

EDGE

Fadil Diggs/Syracuse (informal)

Tyler Baron/Miami (Fla.) (informal)

Ahmed Hassanein/Boise State (informal)

Antwaun Powell-Ryland/Virginia Tech (informal)

Linebacker

Danny Stutsman/Oklahoma

Carson Bruener/Washington (informal)

Cody Lindenberg/Minnesota (informal)

Chris Paul/Ole Miss (informal)

Cody Simon/Ohio State (informal)

Jeffrey Bassa/Oregon (informal)

Cornerback

Jahdae Barron/Texas

Benjamin Morrison/Notre Dame

Will Johnson/Michigan

Zy Alexander/LSU (informal)

Jacob Parrish/Kansas State (informal)

Upton Stout/Western Kentucky (informal)

Safety

Jaylen Reed/Penn State

Xavier Watts/Notre Dame

R.J. Mickens/Clemson (informal)

Malik Verdon/Iowa State (informal)