Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 18)

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I begin the show by talking about the last six days of training camp, including some roster moves, injuries and more. We discuss Roman Wilson’s injury and the WR2 competition so far. We also talk about Justin Fields getting a lot of extra work and whether he is gaining ground on Russell Wilson for the starting QB job.

For the next topic we discuss the new kickoff rule and the first-, second-, and third-team return pairings at practice on Thursday. An NFL.com report indicated that Mike Tomlin consulted with the EA Sports team to workshop the new kickoff rule, so we talk about that and more.

For the third topic, we discuss the training camp fights that have been taking place and whether we like or dislike those.

To wrap things up, we answer a listener question about the Steelers-Falcons game in Week 1.

